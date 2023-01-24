Sarfaraz Khan breaks silence on being ignored in Australia Tests; says Suryakumar Yadav’s selection 'inspirational'

After the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the squads for the first two Tests of the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy, a lot of questions regarding the selection have been buzzing around the Indian cricket fraternity. Many modifications could be noticed in the 17-man unit. Among others, India’s rising star and limited-over expert Suryakumar Yadav earned his maiden call-up to don the whites for India. However, fans were left baffled regarding the exclusion of Sarfaraz Khan who has been enjoying excellent form in the domestic circuit. The board has been facing criticism for their decision to ignore Khan and give the opportunity to Yadav.

Now, the 25-year-old batter has finally broken his silence and expressed his thoughts on the matter while speaking with sports journalist Vimal Kumar. As heard in the video, dropped by Kumar on his YouTube channel, Sarfaraz Khan rubbished all the comparisons between him and Suryakumar Yadav, who also plays for Mumbai in first-class cricket. Khan explained that they share a good bond and termed SKY’s selection “inspirational” as according to him, Yadav put in so much effort and had to wait for years for his India cap.

Talking about Yadav’s selection being inspirational, Khan said, “Obviously it is.” As a reason he mentioned, “He had to wait for a long time but the way he has been playing, he has taken on his experience together, so that makes things easy.”

“Suryakumar is a good friend of mine and we spend a lot of time together when we are in the same team. I get to learn a lot from him,” he further noted.

Sarfaraz Khan has been a crucial component for his Ranji Trophy side Mumbai for the last few seasons. The youngster recorded 928 runs in the 2019-20 season and 982 runs in the 2020-21 season. In the ongoing edition, he has been continuing the rhythm and has crossed the 500-run mark already. His batting average has been equally brilliant and above 90 in all three seasons. On the other hand, Suryakumar Yadav appeared in his last Ranji Trophy game in December 2022 and scored 80 runs in 90 deliveries in the match.

