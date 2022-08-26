Indian players caught up with their Pakistani counterparts during a training session in Dubai ahead of the Asia Cup, and the interactions between both sets of players has since gone viral on social media, especially that between modern-day batting greats Virat Kohli and Babar Azam.

Pakistan head coach Saqlain Mushtaq, meanwhile, has hailed the interaction between both sets of players as yet another example of how sport can bring nations and people together even in times of political tensions, according to a report on Hindustan Times.

Mushtaq cited the example of the ‘Cricket All Stars’ tour of the United States in 2015 — which involved teams led by Sachin Tendulkar and Shane Warne comprising legendary names from the 1990s and 2000s — as one where the Indo-Pak camaraderie was at its peak, especially among the fans.

Watch: India meet their Pakistan counterparts including injured Shaheen Afridi

“A few years ago, I went to play Cricket All-Stars and over there, 25 of the biggest names played cricket. Sachin and Warne had called us all and there too, I had tweeted – it has been 6-7 years now – that Pakistan and Indian fans were all that we had in the USA. And fans from both countries had stitched both nation’s flags into one.

“Then in the next match, more fans did the same, which is why I had tweeted that this is not just cricket or entertainment. This was a culmination of several things which were depicting that cricket is bringing humanity together. Yes, we play matches, there are different angles and emotions involved but this sends a message for love and humanity as well.

“Yesterday’s pictures summed up all of this very well,” Mushtaq was quoted as telling reporters.

The Pakistan spin legend added that the upcoming set of clashes between the two nations, as emotionally-charged and hyped as they may be, should ultimately be treated as just games of cricket.

Besides Kohli and Babar, Pakistan speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi — who has been ruled out of the tournament due to a knee injury — was spotted chatting with Yuzvendra Chahal and Rishabh Pant at the sidelines of a training session.

The 2022 Asia Cup begins with Sri Lanka taking on Bangladesh on Saturday, 27 August. That will be followed by the marquee clash between India and Pakistan the following day in Dubai.

