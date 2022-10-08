As the ICC T20 World Cup is knocking at the door, all the nations are charged up for the cricketing action. But, the India-Pakistan match on 23 October occupies a special place among global cricket enthusiasts. The Asian giants will once again kickstart their journey on the major stage with this blockbuster battle.

As the clash has become the talk of the town, former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar also took a step forward to reveal his thoughts on the match. According to him, India will head to the Melbourne Cricket Ground a bit ahead of their arch-rival, thanks to the swashbuckling forms of a number of players in the side.

While speaking on a TV show before the opening ODI between India and South Africa on 6 October, Banger made a comparison between two powerhouse teams, India and Pakistan and put India forward. For a reason, he enlightened Pakistan’s over-dependency on their top-order batting lineup led by two experienced openers, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan.

On the other hand, India have plenty of options as the middle-order and lower-order batters including Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik are capable of taking the side across the victory line.

“The Indian team is not reliant on a specific set of players. I believe the Indian side is in a stronger situation from a batting perspective because there are four or five match winners who are in their best shape. So, the squad should be considered a more complete team,” Bangar explained further.

The face-off between India and Pakistan at MCG will be an exciting battle as the Men in Blue will eye for revenge for their last year’s 10-wicket loss to Pakistan in the T20 World Cup game in the UAE. In the Asia Cup earlier this year, though India triumphed in the group league match, Pakistan turned the table around in the crucial tie of the Super-4 round.

While India have already made their way to Australia and have started training in Australian conditions, Pakistan have been playing a tri-series in New Zealand with the Kiwis and Bangladesh. The Babar Azam-led unit beat Bangladesh in the first match by 21 runs and Rizwan became the highest run-getter with a 50-ball 78.

