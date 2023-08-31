Cricket in Sri Lanka has found a new voice in Lanka Premier League 2023 as it posted the best-ever TV and digital reach in its fourth edition since its inception in 2020.

Legendary cricketers Sanath Jayasuriya and Wasim Akram applauded the league rights holder IPG Group for ensuring a milestone TV reach of 650 million and also close to 400 million unique viewers count on YouTube and other social media handles for the live matches.

In a significant landmark in the league’s history, the fourth season saw an impressive jump of more than 160 per cent in TV reach compared to the last edition and it also garnered 359 million digital reach to make the LPL 2023 a blockbuster.

“I think the Lanka Premier League was great this year. Everywhere in the world, people were very keen to watch this league. It’s all over the world and IPG Group has done a great job in ensuring that,” commented Sri Lankan batting great Jayasuriya, who was also the Director of Cricket for Dambulla Aura.

While both cricket legends praised the quality of cricket that was displayed, Samantha Dodanwela, Tournament Director, thanked LPL 2023 and all the sponsors for contributing to the growth of Sri Lankan economy in terms of revenue and foreign investments.

Anil Mohan Sankhdhar, Founder and CEO of IPG Group, the official rights holder of LPL 2023, said: “In the last four years we’ve worked hard and I am really happy that we are able to ensure a global footprint both on TV and digital. This edition was an amalgamation of amazing experiential atmosphere, packed crowd and high quality cricket being played with exceptional professionalism by top cricketers from the world. The Season 4 also received a great response not only in Asia but also across UK, USA, Canada, Middle East, North Africa and globally with rich dividends, making the LPL 2023 a superhit. We will only grow from here, there’s no stopping us now.”

Cricket icon Akram also rated the league as one of world’s top cricket leagues and credited the fourth edition for ensuring a wholesome achievement on and off the field.

“I think it’s picked up massively. It’s one of the top leagues in world cricket now. You have IPL, PSL, Big Bash and now people are talking about the Lanka Premier League. Look at the packed stadiums here, people have actually got their own teams now,” the mentor of B-Love Kandy, Akram said.

The fourth edition of the League was broadcasted in 11 countries including Sri Lanka (Swarnavahini/SBC), India (Star Sports), Bangladesh (Cricket 4US), Pakistan (A Sports), UK (TNT Sports), Caribbean (Sportsmax), Afghanistan (RTA), Middle East and North Africa (Star Sports), America and Canada (Willow TV). The digital reach was ensured as the league was shown across Sri Lanka on their official YouTube channel and the digital audience was captured with tie-ups with Fancode and Tampad in India and Pakistan respectively.

LPL Season 4 witnessed packed stadiums with a total attendance of more than two lakh, who witnessed top-notch thrilling cricket action live in the presence of popular international cricket stars such as Babar Azam, Shakib Al Hasan and David Miller along with popular Sri Lankan players including Thisara Parera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Angelo Mathews and Dasun Shanaka among many others, who ensured quality contest on ground.