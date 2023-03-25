With Shreyas Iyer injured and Suryakumar Yadav out of form, former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan believes the same middle-order batting position conundrum has returned to haunt India ahead of the ODI World Cup this year.

Suryakumar Yadav ­— who was expected to take the charge of regular number four batter — registered back-to-back golden ducks in the India-Australia ODI series across all three games. This has brought about uncertainty over the number four batting position.

Khan said that this was the same problem for India in 2019. It was believed to be one of the reasons India could not go beyond the semi-final.

“The batting order is something which they will have to definitely look at again. They will have to figure out the number 4 option again. That is something which was the discussion leading to the 2019 World Cup as well. We are talking about four years down the line now if we are in the same boat. Yes, I understand Shreyas Iyer was your designated number 4. You are really looking at him taking that role and responsibility but if he is going to be injured now for the longer time then you have to really find these answers,” Zaheer said on Cricbuzz.

India’s captain Rohit Sharma, however, has backed Yadav after the team’s loss in the third ODI against Australia.

A lower back injury for Iyer, meanwhile, had ruled him out of final Test against Australia in Ahmedabad and the ODI series too. Iyer is also set to miss at least part of the IPL with Kolkata Knight Riders. (KKR).

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.