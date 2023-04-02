Former India all-rounder Salim Durani passed away at the age of 88 on 2 April (Sunday). Durani, who had undergone proximal femoral nail surgery after breaking a thigh bone in a fall in January this year, died in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The cricketer was known for his mischievous sense of humour, movie-star looks and ability to hit big sixes on demand.

Durani, a left-handed batter and left-arm orthodox spinner, made his debut against Australia in Mumbai on 1 January, 1960.

In his 13-year career, the all-rounder played a key role in taking Indian cricket forward. Before retiring in February 1973, Durani scored 1,202 runs in 29 Test matches at an average of 25.04. The left-hander scored seven fifties and one century during his glittering career.

As a bowler, he took 75 Test wickets with the help of two four-wicket hauls and three five-wicket hauls. The left-arm spinner also bagged 10 wickets in a Test match once during his career.

The Kabul-born Durani was instrumental in India defeating England 2-0 in the historic five-match Test series in 1961-62, picking up eight and 10 wickets in the team’s victories at Calcutta and Madras respectively.

Decade on from the triumph against England, Durani played a key role in helping India to victory against the West Indies in Port of Spain, dismissing both Clive Lloyd and Sir Garfield Sobers.

But it was his prowess in domestic cricket, representing Gujarat, Rajasthan and Saurashtra, that earned him stardom and fame. In 170 First-Class matches, Durani scored 8,545 runs at an average of 33.37. The batter scored 14 centuries and 45 fifties.

With the ball, the spinner took 484 wickets with 21 five-wicket hauls.

A fascinating character, the cricketer shared a special relation with the crowd, who once expressed their ire after he was dropped from the team for a match in Kanpur, and carried banners and placards that read ‘No Durani, no test!’.

The star cricketer also dabbled in Bollywood, starring opposite renowned actor Praveen Babi in the movie Charitra in 1973.

For his contribution to the game, Durani was bestowed with the Arjuna Award in 1961. The national cricket board, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), awarded the CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award to Durani in 2011.

Members of the Indian cricket fraternity mourned the loss on Sunday. Former India captain and head coach, Ravi Shastri wrote on Twitter, “Easily one of the most colourful cricketers of India – Salim Durani. Rest in Peace.”

Easily one of the most colourful cricketers of India – Salim Durani. Rest in Peace. ॐ शांति 🙏 pic.twitter.com/d5RUST5G9n — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) April 2, 2023

India’s first Arjuna Award winning cricketer and a man who hit sixes on public demand, Salim Durani. Om Shanti. Heartfelt Condolences to his family , friends and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/AcJKjMBKaH — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) April 2, 2023

#SalimDurani no more. Iconic figure for his wondrous all-round skills and ability to hit 6s ‘on demand’. Would have been a sensation in limited overs cricket. Genial, generous, loveable character, but also strongly individualistic. Lived life to the full and on his own terms. RIP — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 2, 2023

(with inputs from PTI)

