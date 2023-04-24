Sachin Tendulkar turns 50 on Monday (24 April 2023). Master Blaster as he is called played international cricket for 24 years for India, making his debut at 16 in Pakistan in 1989. The rest as they is history.

In his 24 years of international career, Sachin broke almost all batting records and created some that may never be broken. He is the only cricketer to score 100 international tons. Virat Kohli is second on the list with 75 centuries.

With 34,357 runs, Sachin is way ahead in the list of most runs in international cricket and is also the leading run-getter in Test and ODIs formats. He also holds the record for most Test matches in a career (200), most ODI tons in a year (9), most player of the series wards (20) among many other world records.

“I still don’t feel like I’m 50, honestly speaking. Would rather put it differently. A 25-year-old with 25 years of experience sounds better. It’s been a wonderful journey. I have no complaints and no regrets. I got a chance to play for the country for 24 years and it’s been a huge, huge honour and a dream come true. That’s all I wanted in life. I didn’t want to be anything else. From the age of 10, I started to chase my dream and to be able to do that for 24 years, couldn’t have asked for more,” Sachin said reflecting on him turning 50 in an interview with Network18.

About his celebration plans, Sachin said: “It’s gonna be a surprise for me (laughs). There are not really going to be big celebrations, I’m not a sort of a person of big parties and big celebrations. I don’t remember going over the top and celebrating my birthdays. Would rather call close friends and that is all fine. So, I think there would be some plan this time but not at a mega scale, just close friends.”

While he may prefer a small celebration, the legendary batter and his birthday were celebrated wildly on Twitter, with wishes pouring in from all corners. We bring to you the best of the reactions.

Happy Birthday, Big Boss! A half century in life. Add the 100 in your profession at the highest level. 150 batting and how. Awesome. Wishing you a wonderful celebration and an amazing year. God bless @sachin_rt #SachinTendulkar pic.twitter.com/CAs9TqhEh9 — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) April 24, 2023

Maidaan par jo aapne kaha , uska ulta hi kiya, toh aaj aapke iconic 50th birthday par toh aapko Shirshasana karke wish karna hi tha. Wish you a very happy birthday @sachin_rt Paaji , aap jiyo hazaaron saal , Saal ke din ho ek crore. #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/awvckIAqc9 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 23, 2023

There are millions of pictures of Sachin Tendulkar on the internet, but if I had to choose one that captured what he means to us, this @iamATULKAMBLE snap for Mid-Day would be the one.

Happy birthday maestro!#SachinTendulkar pic.twitter.com/36BcB5Jao6 — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) April 24, 2023

And this. #SachinTendulkar was the sun that shone on the cricket world. And some of us, his chroniclers, were fortunate to have some of that light shine on us. He truly was a great habit. pic.twitter.com/J7R9ouel2L — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 24, 2023

Another half-century for Sachin Tendulkar A legend of cricket through the years ⭐#50forSachin pic.twitter.com/e5mG2MQfTo — ICC (@ICC) April 24, 2023

The Little Master turns 50 today! Sachin Tendulkar was an elite driver of the ball so enjoy a selection of his best on Aussie soil ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/9A56HqGnNU — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) April 24, 2023

Happy birthday to the legend of #Cricket #SachinTendulkar ji. May this milestone bring you more happiness and prosperity. My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha, I have created 50 sand cricket bats on your 50th birthday. #HappyBirthdaySachinTendulkar pic.twitter.com/yubHveXtuT — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) April 24, 2023

Happy birthday, Sachin Tendulkar. There will never be another one like you! pic.twitter.com/y3keD4mLxr — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 23, 2023

Happy Birthday to the God of Cricket – Sachin Tendulkar. The man who changed cricket forever, celebrated across the world by all generations, holds hundreds of batting records turns 50 today. #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/JJ0HrrGvNI — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 24, 2023

Sachin Tendulkar – the household name in India. The hero and idol of almost everyone from the 90s and the 00s. The greatest of the previous generation, the boss of 100 International centuries. A very happy birthday to the GOAT who turns 50 now! pic.twitter.com/OGgh41yYyg — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 23, 2023

Wishing a very Happy Birthday to the man who redefined the game of cricket and made a billion heartbeat as one – Sachin Tendulkar @sachin_rt !! #50ForSachin #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/fWpTMOCTJg — MI Fans Army™ (@MIFansArmy) April 23, 2023

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.