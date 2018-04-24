First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 22 Apr 23, 2018
DEL Vs PUN
Kings XI Punjab beat Delhi Daredevils by 4 runs
IPL | Match 21 Apr 22, 2018
RAJ Vs MUM
Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by 3 wickets
NZW in IRE Jun 06, 2018
IREW vs NZW
YMCA CC Ground, Dublin
NZ in IRE Jun 08, 2018
IREW vs NZW
YMCA CC Ground, Dublin
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Sachin Tendulkar turns 45: From Virat Kohli to Abhishek Bachchan; Twitter wishes 'God of Cricket' on birthday

Past and current Indian cricketers took the lead in wishing Sachin Tendulkar, who remains as popular as ever after playing his last international match in November 2013.

FirstCricket Staff, April 24, 2018

Iconic batsman Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday turned 45 as countless wishes poured in for the master blaster on social media.

Past and current Indian cricketers took the lead in wishing Tendulkar, who remains as popular as ever after playing his last international match in November 2013.

"Happy Birthday dear @sachin_rt . You are and will always remain an inspiration . It's wonderful to see you contribute towards society with some really good initiatives even after your retirement. Wish you success always," wrote his longtime teammate VVS Laxman.

His opening partner Virender Sehwag wrote,  "Many more happy returns of the day to a man who could stop time in India (literally) .Thank you for making the Cricket Bat such a great weapon, which later many like me could also use."

It was not a surprise that #HappyBirthdaySachin was trending on leading social media platform Twitter.

Suresh Raina and KL Rahul  too had emotional messages for Tendulkar, the only batsman to score 100 international centuries.

"To the man who united a billion Indians and brought a smile to their faces everytime he walked out to bat. A dream that he turned into reality. Sachin is an emotion.. Sachin is a phenomena!" posted Raina.

Rahul wrote, "The Legend, The God of Cricket - @sachin_rt. You inspire me everyday paaji, Happy Bday to you!"

Yuvraj Singh, Ishant Sharma and Harbhajan Singh were also among the many cricketers who wished Tendulkar.

(With inputs from PTI)

Updated Date: Apr 24, 2018

Tags : #Cricket #Harbhajan Singh #KL Rahul #Sachin Tendulkar #Sachin Tendulkar 45th Birthday #Sachin Tendulkar Birthday #SportsTracker #Twitter Reactions Sachin Tendulkar Birthday #Virat Kohli #Virender Sehwag #VVS Laxman

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Punjab
 6 5 1 0 10
2
Chennai
 5 4 1 0 8
3
Kolkata
 6 3 3 0 6
4
Hyderabad
 5 3 2 0 6
5
Rajasthan
 6 3 3 0 6
6
Bangalore
 5 2 3 0 4
7
Mumbai
 5 1 4 0 2
8
Delhi
 6 1 5 0 2


CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 5154 117
3 New Zealand 3886 102
4 Australia 4599 102
5 England 5029 97
6 Sri Lanka 4374 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 7595 123
2 South Africa 6912 117
3 England 7496 117
4 New Zealand 7081 114
5 Australia 6376 112
6 Pakistan 4877 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3763 130
2 Australia 2513 126
3 India 4341 121
4 New Zealand 3013 116
5 England 2402 114
6 South Africa 2551 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all

Choose your

DEPENDABLE PLAYER

for today’s match

Rohit Sharma
opt1
Krunal Pandya
opt2
Kane Williamson
opt3
Rashid Khan
opt4