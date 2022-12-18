Former India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar thanked fans for “Sachin, Sachin” chants while he was on a flight. Tendulkar took to social media and tweeted that it reminded him of his playing days.

“Thank you to those on my flight who were chanting my name a little while ago, reminiscent of when I used to come out to bat. Unfortunately, the seatbelt sign was on so I could not stand up to greet you. So saying a big hello to all now,” Tendulkar wrote on Twitter.

Tendulkar made his Test debut against Pakistan in November 1989 and played his first ODI in December 1989 against the same opposition.

The right-handed batter had scored loads of runs during his playing days. He notched up over 15000 runs in 200 Tests while had 18426 runs to his name in the ODI format. Apart from this, Tendulkar is so far the only batter to hit hundred international tons and was the first Indian batter to score a double hundred in ODIs.

His 200* was the then-highest individual score in men’s ODI cricket. Tendulkar was an integral part of the Indian team that lifted the 2011 50-over World Cup under the captaincy of MS Dhoni.

Sachin bid adieu to the game back in 2013 after playing his final Test against West Indies in Mumbai.

