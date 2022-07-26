Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar might lose voting rights in MCA: Reports

Several Indian legends including Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar might lose voting at the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) considering the proposed changes to its constitution.

The MCA members have called a special general body meeting on 29 July to discuss a revised constitution, as reported by the Indian Express.

The changes include abolishing the voting rights of international cricketers, allowing 70+ individuals to hold positions at the association, and making the Apex Council act through the secretary instead of the CEO.

According to the report, MCA sent a notice including the changes to all its members explaining that it has clubs as its members and not individuals. The MCA wants international cricketers to be associate members without voting rights.

“No individual members like Patron members, donor members, etc. has any voting rights. Also, the Lodha Committee had only recommended that International players should be granted memberships of the Association. Assigning voting rights to international cricketers would amount to altering the foundation of the applicant Association. However, international players can be Associate Members and shall be invited and shall attend the meeting and make their contributions/suggestions,” the MCA proposal states.

If the proposed changes are made, players such as Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, and Dilip Vengsarkar will lose their voting rights at the association.

The Lodha Committee, in its recommendations, gave voting rights to all international cricketers, barred 70-year-old individuals to hold any position, and gave more powers to the CEO to run the associations.

With respect to the 70-year age cap, the MCA feels that if persons without sufficient experience are made to represent its interests in the BCCI, there will be no recognition for Mumbai’s contribution to Indian cricket. The association wants experienced persons to represent.

“Disqualification on the basis of age is neither fair nor practical. There are many examples of administrators who have served the game of cricket beyond the age of 70 years. MCA owes much of its success to the great leadership of administrators who contributed to the Association even after they were 70 years old. MCA strongly feels that the game should not be deprived of their expertise,” the MCA explanation reads.

However, the Supreme Court order passed in 2016, based on Lodha Committee recommendations, requires the state associations to approach the Supreme Court before making any changes.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.