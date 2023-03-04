'I'm sure you're making heaven more charming': Sachin Tendulkar on Shane Warne's death anniversary

Sachin Tendulkar penned a heartfelt note for late Australian spinner Shane Warne on his first death anniversary. Warne, who passed away on 4 March with a heart attack while holidaying in Thailand, shared a great bond with Tendulkar. On the legendary leg-spinner’s death anniversary, Tendulkar recalled their on-field rivalry as well as their warm relationship off the ground.

Calling Warne “a great friend”, the ex-India opener wrote that he misses him a lot. Sachin also shared a throwback photo of him and Warne. The two legends can be seen engaged in a conversation in the photo.

“We have had some memorable battles on the field & shared equally memorable moments off it. I miss you not only as a great cricketer but also as a great friend. I am sure you are making heaven a more charming place than it ever was with your sense of humour and charisma, Warnie,” Sachin wrote.

View Sachin’s tweet here:

We have had some memorable battles on the field & shared equally memorable moments off it. I miss you not only as a great cricketer but also as a great friend. I am sure you are making heaven a more charming place than it ever was with your sense of humour and charisma, Warnie! pic.twitter.com/j0TQnVS97r — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 4, 2023

Sachin Tendulkar and Shane Warne were two of the most formidable players for their teams and their on-field face-offs were a delight for all cricket enthusiasts.

The rivalry started with Warne’s debut in 1992. In the third India- Australia Test in Sydney, Warne earned his maiden call-up with Tendulkar having already played for the country for a couple of years by then. The right-handed opener slammed an unbeaten 148 runs at SCG, helping India to a draw. Since then, battles between the two legends continued until the end of their careers.

Warne was one of the most successful spinners in the history of cricket. The right-arm leg-spinner was the first player to reach 700 Test wickets and remains the second highest wicket-taker of all time. Shane Warne also holds the record for most Ashes wickets in history with 195 scalps.

During his 15-year-long career, Warne was part of the World Cup winning squad in 1999 and won the Player of the Match award in the final for his 4/33 haul.

The Australia legend retired from international cricket in 2007. The following year, he led Rajasthan Royals to win the inaugural Indian Premier League, cementing his reputation as a great once again.

Warne continued to be involved in cricket commentary till his demise. His death was mourned by cricketers and fans across the globe.

