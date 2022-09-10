Sachin Tendulkar scores 16 on return to cricket during Road Safety World Series 2022 opener

Opening for India Legends, Sachin Tendulkar and Naman Ojha added 46 runs for the first wicket before the duo departed in quick succession by the seventh over during the Road Safety World Series 2022 opener.
Sachin Tendulkar scored a 15-ball 16 on his return to cricket in 2022 during the India Legends vs South Africa Legends match of the Road Safety World Series 2022 in Kanpur on Saturday.
Batting first after winning the toss, 49-year-old Tendulkar, who retired from international cricket in 2012, opened the innings with Naman Ojha. The duo quickly added 46 runs for the opening wicket inside the powerplay overs with Ojha taking charge with four boundaries. Tendulkar shot two fours as well to entertain the crowd during his short stay.
The captain was first Indian Legend wicket to fall on the night as he was dismissed by South African great Makhaya Ntini, who got him caught by Johan Botha in the sixth over.
Ojha (21 runs off 18 balls) followed Sachin back to pavillion right after as Johan Van der Wath got him caught by fielding great Jonty Rhodes. The back-to-back wickets means the home team were left in a spot of bother at 52/2 by the seventh over.
The middle-order, however, helped the side recover as at the time of writing India Legends were 111/2 in 12 overs. Suresh Raina (33 not out) and Stuart Binny (29 not out) were on the crease.
Playing XI
India Legends: Sachin Tendulkar (c), Naman Ojha (wk), Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Stuart Binny, Manpreet Gony, Munaf Patel, Rahul Sharma, Pragyan Ojha
South Africa Legends: Henry Davids, Morne van Wyk (wk), Alviro Petersen, Jacques Rudolph, Jonty Rhodes (c), Johan Botha, Eddie Leie, Johan van der Wath, Garnett Kruger, Makhaya Ntini, Andrew Puttick
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
England had broken Sri Lanka's record in the game against Pakistan in 2016 to clinch the world record for the highest total in ODIs.
Kenya are hosting the Nepalese in five T20s and three one-day games, the first at home in nearly 10 years, as they look to put their decline amid governance issues and political wrangles behind them
Sachin Tendulkar hailed Serena Williams on her 'inspiring career' after she played possibly the last match of her glorious career.