Sachin Tendulkar scores 16 on return to cricket during Road Safety World Series 2022 opener

Sachin Tendulkar scored a 15-ball 16 on his return to cricket in 2022 during the India Legends vs South Africa Legends match of the Road Safety World Series 2022 in Kanpur on Saturday.

Batting first after winning the toss, 49-year-old Tendulkar, who retired from international cricket in 2012, opened the innings with Naman Ojha. The duo quickly added 46 runs for the opening wicket inside the powerplay overs with Ojha taking charge with four boundaries. Tendulkar shot two fours as well to entertain the crowd during his short stay.

The captain was first Indian Legend wicket to fall on the night as he was dismissed by South African great Makhaya Ntini, who got him caught by Johan Botha in the sixth over.

Ojha (21 runs off 18 balls) followed Sachin back to pavillion right after as Johan Van der Wath got him caught by fielding great Jonty Rhodes. The back-to-back wickets means the home team were left in a spot of bother at 52/2 by the seventh over.

The middle-order, however, helped the side recover as at the time of writing India Legends were 111/2 in 12 overs. Suresh Raina (33 not out) and Stuart Binny (29 not out) were on the crease.

Playing XI

India Legends: Sachin Tendulkar (c), Naman Ojha (wk), Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Stuart Binny, Manpreet Gony, Munaf Patel, Rahul Sharma, Pragyan Ojha

South Africa Legends: Henry Davids, Morne van Wyk (wk), Alviro Petersen, Jacques Rudolph, Jonty Rhodes (c), Johan Botha, Eddie Leie, Johan van der Wath, Garnett Kruger, Makhaya Ntini, Andrew Puttick

