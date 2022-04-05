In pics: Sachin Tendulkar 'rewinds to childhood' with photos from inside Mumbai's iconic BEST bus

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar took a trip down memory lane as he recalled his childhood days by posting a picture from inside a Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply & Transport (BEST) bus.

In one of the images, Tendulkar can be seen standing on the footboard of bus no. 315 that goes to Ram Ganesh Gadkari Chowk in Shivaji Park. Shivaji Park is the place where Tendulkar first played cricket under the guidance of his coach Ramakant Achrekar.

Here is what he posted:

The cricket legend is quite active on social media and keeps treating his followers to his childhood memories, glimpses from his personal life, his opinion on social issues, and more. Last month, Tendulkar had posted about the heroic act of BEST bus staff Kishore Vasant Dane, who saved the life of a five-year-old boy. He praised Dane's timely intervention, calling it "the best thing you'll see on the internet today". View the post here:



Tendulkar is the team mentor for the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), a role he has maintained since his retirement. The former cricketer led Mumbai Indians in the tournament from 2008 to 2011.

In 2013, he played his last IPL season. Due to an injury, he could not be a part of the playoffs and final when MI lifted the IPL trophy for the first time. However, he did play for MI in the Champions League final against Rajasthan Royals (RR) the same year under Rohit Sharma's captaincy, when the franchise won the coveted Champions League for the second time.

