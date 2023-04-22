Seventh over of the Indian chase at the 2011 ODI World Cup final and Sachin Tendulkar is walking back to the pavilion after being dismissed by Sri Lanka’s star pacer Lasith Malinga.

A young Virat Kohli is walking in to replace Tendulkar.

Both have a quick chat as they cross each other.

Ever wondered what Tendulkar, who at the time was playing his sixth World Cup, would have told his junior, Kohli, who was walking into bat in his first-ever World Cup final?

This is exactly what a fan asked the Master Blaster on Friday when he did his first #AskSachin on Twitter.

“What did you tell Virat at this moment?” the fan asked.

“Ab bhi ball thoda swing ho raha hai!” (The ball is still swinging), Tendulkar replied.

Although Tendulkar had a career spanning over two decades at the time, he considers the 2011 World Cup victory as the most special moment for himself.

Unfortunately, however, in the final, he could not play the role he would have wanted.

Powered by Mahela Jayawardene’s unbeaten 103 off 88 balls, Sri Lanka set a target of 275 for India.

The Indian chase had a dicey start with Lasith Malinga striking the opener Virendra Sehwag on just the second ball of the innings.

Gautam Gambhir, who walked in third down tried building a partnership with the other opener Tendulkar. But on the first ball of the seventh over Malinga struck again and Tendulkar was caught behind the wickets by Sri Lanka’s wicketkeeper captain Kumar Sangakkara.

Kohli, who replaced Tendulkar, along with Gambhir, made an 83-run partnership for the third wicket. Kohli got out on 35 runs off 49 balls and was replaced by captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Gambhir, who proved to be the hero of the chase, also fell after having struck a much-needed knock but fell three runs short of a ton; he scored 97 runs off 122 balls.

After him, the responsibility to finish the final for India fell on the trusted pair of Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh.

Dhoni, who knocked an unbeaten 91, hit the iconic six off the first ball of the 49th over to seal the cup for Team India.

