Sachin Tendulkar may have bid adieu to international cricket years ago, but the Indian legend continues to enjoy an enviable fan following. The star batter, who was vacationing in Thailand recently, never fails to keep his fans updated about his post-retirement life. Now, Sachin Tendulkar has shared a video where he was seen learning to kayak. The video shows an instructor showing Tendulkar how to use a paddle correctly. Later, the star batter can be seen kayaking somewhere in Thailand. The video was shared with the caption, “Decided to paddle up instead of padding up for a change”, followed by a smiling emoji.

Watch the video by Sachin Tendulkar here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sachin Tendulkar (@sachintendulkar)



The video grabbed attention as soon as it was posted. One user wrote, “Champion at whatever He Does”, while another commented, “God living his dreams”.

This is not the only post Sachin Tendulkar has shared about his Thailand vacation. Last week, the Master Blaster had shared an Instagram Reel featuring a montage from his holiday. Tendulkar can be seen having the time of his life while he relaxes on the beach, witnesses a fire performance and lazes about in the sand.

Watch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sachin Tendulkar (@sachintendulkar)



In a post made six days ago, Tendulkar had shared a selfie of himself with a beautiful backdrop. He wrote, “Just can’t get enough of this view!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sachin Tendulkar (@sachintendulkar)



Former India captain Sourav Ganguly, who was in Thailand at that time, asked Tendulkar if he was in the area. “Sach.. I just saw u at phulay bay .. r u there,” Ganguly commented on the post. To this, Tendulkar had a witty reply. The right-handed opener tagged his former teammate and replied, “Tu yahan bhi mera peecha kar raha hai Dadi?? I was in Krabi… but that was about 10-12 days back. Hope you are enjoying your trip my friend”.

Tendulkar was last seen in the Road Safety World Series 2022 where he led his side India Legends to lift the trophy. This is the second consecutive time his team had won the cup. During the Road Safety World Series 2022, Tendulkar had impressed his fans with glimpses of his old form, with many followers left wishing that he was still part of the Men in Blue.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.