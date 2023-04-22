Harbhajan Singh has many memories with Sachin Tendulkar over the years as teammates in the Indian cricket team and then at Mumbai Indians. One such memory that stands out for the former spinner is from the 2003 World Cup in South Africa.

“To understand the genius of Sachin Tendulkar, one little story will be enough. During the entire 2003 World Cup in South Africa, Paaji didn’t bat in the nets for even one single day.”

“The Indian bowling unit performed well but neither Javagal Srinath, Ashish Nehra, Zaheer Khan nor Anil Kumble or myself bowled even once to him at nets during the tournament,” Harbhajan recollected in a conversation with news agency PTI.

Fitting for the legend that is Sachin Tendulkar, he scored 673 runs in 11 matches with six fifties and a hundred at an average of 61.18 during the 2003 World Cup. The right hander scored 152 runs against Namibia. The standout performance came at Centurion where he scored 98 runs against Pakistan with a slash over third man to Shoaib Akhtar etched in memories.

“In 2003, we didn’t have those throw-down apparatus (Robo-Arm), like we have today. But we had a gentleman named Shyamal, who would give Paaji throw-downs from 18 yards, and at times, 16 yards. He would take throw-downs for hours and that was his practice,” said Harbhajan on Tendulkar’s preparation methods.

“He was very big on preparation and visualisation of bowlers he would face. In those pre-analytics days, in his head, he knew how to tackle each bowler,” he added.

The ‘Turbanator’ referred to Sachin as someone who comes close to perfection in the sport. Explaining further on Tendulkar’s approach, Harbhajan said he took throw-downs from far was to ensure he had a split second extra in match conditions.

Sachin tendulkar a great batsman.great human being.a great friend.great man to look up 2.proud indian.Real son of india.I salute u nd love u — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 23, 2012

“He had all shots in the book. During my peak, no one played my doosra in the Indian nets as comfortably as Sachin did. Man, he could read the hand of the bowlers and in a flash would adjust his footwork.

“Yes, I have dismissed him a number of times in the nets but he has also hammered me.

No one played the conventional sweep like he did. He knew when to play the sweep shot up in the air or when to just play the paddle and keep the ball along the ground.”

Persevere and never give up! Hold your head high during the lows and keep at it! #TheGreatestLesson in not giving up by the great @sachin_rt. Inspiring Film Unacademy#UnacademySachinFilm#TheGreatestLesson pic.twitter.com/7SY4fCtBFW — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 3, 2021

When asked which of Tendulkar’s knocks stand out for Harbhajan, he went with the twin hundreds in Sharjah.

“I have been at the other end during some of those knocks. But nothing beats the feeling of watching those twin hundreds at Sharjah as an 18-year-old. Watching him scythe through Aussie attack was such a great feeling. I didn’t play the finals, but I was a part of the XI, when he scored the other hundred,” Harbhajan recalled.

“Yes, he has 49 ODI hundreds but those two knocks in Sharjah and the 98 against Pakistan at Centurion are three knocks that I will remember till my last day. In 1998, 275 was like 350 and in a World Cup game in 2003, 270 plus was a par score. Chasing in high-stakes game requires a different mindset.”

Harbhajan shares funny story around Tendulkar

Harbhajan, 42, shared a funny anecdote surrounding Tendulkar from the time when he hadn’t made the Indian cricket team.

“I had bowled to Sachin as an academy bowler when Indian team played its matches in Mohali, but once I was selected in the Indian team, it was a different atmosphere.”

“So it happened that I got a chance to bowl to Sachin. Now, after a few deliveries, I felt that he summoned me by nodding his head upside down. So I just went up and asked him ‘Haanji Paaji? Aapne bulaya’? (Did you call me Paaji?). Now Sachin, when he is batting he doesn’t talk to anyone. He is just in his zone and told me ‘No’.”

“After a few minutes, again a nod of his head and I again went up and this time he seemed a bit irritated as it was hampering his practice. He asked, ‘What happened, why are you coming up time and again?’ I could gather enough courage to tell him that since he was nodding his head after each delivery, I felt he wanted to speak to me. Then he laughed and told me the actual reason behind his nodding.”

“In those days, he used to wear a helmet that was slightly oversized or loose. So, after every delivery, he would just nod his head upside down to adjust the helmet before facing the next delivery.”

Harbhajan wishes Tendulkar on 50th birthday

In the company of greats and loving it. With Sir Sachin Tendulkar and Mike Horn. pic.twitter.com/7ByQAXzj — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 1, 2012

With the game taking a different form during the 2000s with the advent of T20 cricket, Harbhajan feels Tendulkar didn’t need to play any fancy strokes.

“I don’t think in last 25 years among Indian batters, there has been anyone who has played more strokes in ‘V’ than Sachin. He could just play within the ‘V’ and if you can score in-front of the wicket, you don’t need too many innovations.”

Asked if he had any message for “paaji” on his 50th birthday (24 April), Harbhajan said, “Just pray for a long, healthy life and keep inspiring us like you have always done.”

