Viacom18 announced their expert panel for the inaugural season of SA20, South Africa’s premier T20 league starting January 10. The panel will be headlined by Suresh Raina, RP Singh, Pragyan Ojha, and Aakash Chopra.

The Hindi feed on JioCinema and Sports18 Khel will feature cricketer-turned-expert Aakash Chopra, India’s highest wicket-taker of the 2007 ICC World Twenty20 campaign, RP Singh, former India left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha and former England international Owais Shah.

Tamil viewers will be able to enjoy the voices of Tamil Nadu cricketers Abhinav Mukund alongside Anirudha Srikkanth on JioCinema and Colors Tamil. Telugu coverage will be headlined by former India international Venkatapathy Raju, who will be joined by Akshath Reddy, Sandeep Bavanaka, and R J Hemanth on JioCinema.

The SA20 English commentary team has reunited the legendary Proteas with AB De Villiers making his debut as a commentator, joined by his former national team teammates Mark Boucher, Ashwell Prince, Shaun Pollock, Herschelle Gibbs, B Chris Morris, and Vernon Philander.

The experienced Mark Nicholas will join former England internationals Kevin Pietersen and Darren Gough. In addition, the international line-up will include South Africa’s first lady of cricket Kass Naidoo, Urooj Mumtaz, Pommie Mbangwa, Mike Haysman, and former West Indies T20 World Cup-winning captain Darren Sammy.

The SA20 starts on January 10 with Rashid Khan-led MI Cape Town taking on Paarl Royals, headed by David Miller. The match will be live on JioCinema, Sports18 – 1 SD & HD, Sports18 Khel, and Colors Tamil from 8:30 PM onwards.

Note: Viewers in India can catch the SA20 action live on JioCinema, Sports18 – 1 SD & HD, Sports18 Khel, and Colors Tamil in four languages – English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.