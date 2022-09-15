SA20 side Paarl Royals name JP Duminy as head coach

JP Duminy has been appointed as head coach of Paarl Royals, a T20 club owned by Royal Sports Group that also owns IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals.

Paarl Royals are one of the six founding franchises of the newly launched SA20, a T20 league officially sanctioned by Cricket South Africa. The franchise is based at Boland Park in the town of Paarl within the Western Cape province.

Duminy hung up his cricketing boots in 2019, the same year when he also lifted the Caribbean Premier League trophy with Paarl Royals’ partner franchise, the Barbados Royals (then known as Barbados Tridents). He has since stepped into the coaching ecosystem, serving as a strategic consultant to the South African men’s Team in 2021 and as a batting consultant to domestic side Lions.

Notably, his most recent stint has been in the role of head coach of Paarl-based provincial side Boland, as well as the Paarl Rocks domestic T20 side.

“I have always had a very close connection with Paarl, having played plenty of my cricket at Boland Park, and hence it’s an honour for me to have been appointed as the Head Coach of the Paarl Royals. It is an exciting time for everyone associated with South African cricket and I’m really looking forward to working with some exceptional international and local players,” Duminy said in a press statement.

The team behind the team for our first ever #SA20 campaign. 🙌💗#RoyalsFamily pic.twitter.com/L25o4ZqUbT — Paarl Royals (@paarlroyals) September 15, 2022

Jos Buttler, David Miller, Obed McCoy and Corbyn Bosch have already been signed up by Paarl Royals for SA20.

SA20 is set to be held next year during the January-February window.

