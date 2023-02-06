Faf du Plessis took centre stage again at the Wanderers to power the Joburg Super Kings into the SA20 semi-finals. Du Plessis delivered a consecutive masterful T20 innings to follow up the tournament’s maiden century in his last outing. The former Proteas skipper struck 92 from 61 balls (7×4, 4×6) that formed the bedrock of the Super Kings 160/6.

Reeza Hendricks (40 off 36 balls) also played his supporting role to perfection again with the opening partnership yielding 119 in 14.2 overs.

The Sunrisers fought back at the backend as they picked up five wickets while restricting the Super Kings to a further 41 runs.

It proved sufficient though on the day as the Joburg Super Kings bowling unit delivered a fine overall performance. Maheesh Theekshana set it in motion with the early dismissal of Adam Rossington before the pace of Gerald Coetzee accounted for Jordan Hermann and JJ Smuts.

The Sunrisers required a rebuilding job and it was provided by new recruit Temba Bavuma. The Proteas limited-overs skipper timed the ball sweetly in his 50 off just 34 balls, but besides Aiden Markram’s 34 he did not have any worthwhile support.

This was due to a brilliant spell of left-arm spin bowling from Super Kings debutant Kyle Simmons, who tore the heart out of the Sunrisers’ middle-order with figures of 3/23 from his four overs.

