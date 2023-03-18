Toss report: West Indies won the toss and opted to field in the second one-day international against South Africa at Buffalo Park, East London on Saturday.

The opening game between the two sides at the same venue was rained off without a ball bowled, meaning the team winning this game cannot lose the three-match one-day series.

The Proteas opted to field four debutants for the game, with Ryan Rickelton, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs and Gerald Coetzee earning their maiden caps. Rickelton, de Zorzi and Coetzee had featured in the Test series against the Windies — which the host won 2-0 — while Stubbs has featured in 13 T20Is so far.

Both West Indies and South Africa are fighting for automatic qualification for the World Cup that takes place later this year in India, occupying the eighth and ninth spots on the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League standings currently.

The top eight teams qualify automatically for the tournament, the remaining two are decided through the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier — which will feature five Associate teams.

Teams:

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Ryan Rickelton, Tony de Zorzi, Rassie van der Dussen, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Bjorn Fortuin, Gerald Coetzee, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Shai Hope(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Yannic Cariah, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph.

