Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • Watch: Ruturaj Gaikwad smashes 7 sixes in an over to make world record; Twitter reacts

Cricket

Watch: Ruturaj Gaikwad smashes 7 sixes in an over to make world record; Twitter reacts

Maharashtra's Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed seven sixes in an over against Uttar Pradesh in a Vijay Hazare Trophy match on Monday.

Watch: Ruturaj Gaikwad smashes 7 sixes in an over to make world record; Twitter reacts

Ruturaj Gaikwad is first batter in List A cricket to hit seven sixes in an over. Image: Screenshot

Maharashtra skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad on Monday became the first batter in List A cricket to score seven sixes in an over. Gaikwad made the record against Uttar Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy quarter-final match in Ahmedabad.

By hitting seven sixes, Gaikwad accumulated 43 runs in the over, matching the joint effort of Brett Hampton and Joe Carter off Willem Ludick for Northern Districts against Central Districts in a Ford Trophy game from 2018.

Shiva Singh was the Uttar Pradesh bowler and it was a seven ball over because of a no ball.

The record for most sixes in an over (overall) is held by Lee Germon of New Zealand, who clubbed eight maximums during a Shell Trophy match in Wellington.

Shiva Singh conceded a no ball in the fifth delivery of the over which was also hit over the boundary ropes at the Narendra Modi Stadium B Ground.

Ruturaj carried his bat through for a sensational knock of 220 runs in 159 balls, which contained 10 boundaries and 16 maximums.

The batter, thus, joined an illustrious list of cricketers who have smashed at least six consecutive sixes in an over, including Sir Garfield Sobers, Ravi Shastri, Herschelle Gibbs, Yuvraj Singh, Ross Whiteley, Haztratullah Zazai, Leo Carter, Kieron Pollard and Thisara Perera.

Thanks to Ruturaj’s knock, Maharashtra posted 330 for five after batting first.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the batter’s world record feat.

With PTI inputs

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: November 28, 2022 14:47:17 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

UAE named as hosts for Afghanistan's home games for next five years
First Cricket News

UAE named as hosts for Afghanistan's home games for next five years

The move was prompted by the political situation in Afghanistan which has not hosted international teams.

David Warner: Cricket Australia opens door for opener's return to leadership role
First Cricket News

David Warner: Cricket Australia opens door for opener's return to leadership role

David Warner was banned from any leadership role in Australia over his part in the Cape Town ball tampering affair in 2018.

Why India need to ditch archaic approach to selection and take a leaf out of IPL playbook
First Cricket News

Why India need to ditch archaic approach to selection and take a leaf out of IPL playbook

It’s high time the T20 format in India is looked at from a different perspective, ditching the old-school approach, which frankly seems quite outdated.