Watch: Ruturaj Gaikwad smashes 7 sixes in an over to make world record; Twitter reacts

Maharashtra skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad on Monday became the first batter in List A cricket to score seven sixes in an over. Gaikwad made the record against Uttar Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy quarter-final match in Ahmedabad.

By hitting seven sixes, Gaikwad accumulated 43 runs in the over, matching the joint effort of Brett Hampton and Joe Carter off Willem Ludick for Northern Districts against Central Districts in a Ford Trophy game from 2018.

Shiva Singh was the Uttar Pradesh bowler and it was a seven ball over because of a no ball.

The record for most sixes in an over (overall) is held by Lee Germon of New Zealand, who clubbed eight maximums during a Shell Trophy match in Wellington.

Shiva Singh conceded a no ball in the fifth delivery of the over which was also hit over the boundary ropes at the Narendra Modi Stadium B Ground.

Ruturaj carried his bat through for a sensational knock of 220 runs in 159 balls, which contained 10 boundaries and 16 maximums.

The batter, thus, joined an illustrious list of cricketers who have smashed at least six consecutive sixes in an over, including Sir Garfield Sobers, Ravi Shastri, Herschelle Gibbs, Yuvraj Singh, Ross Whiteley, Haztratullah Zazai, Leo Carter, Kieron Pollard and Thisara Perera.

Thanks to Ruturaj’s knock, Maharashtra posted 330 for five after batting first.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the batter’s world record feat.

Ruturaj Gaikwad did what now!! 🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/eL2cmjwRad — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) November 28, 2022

7 sixes in a single over by Ruturaj Gaikwad in Vijay Hazare Quarter-Final. pic.twitter.com/iS9ZqTddiP — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 28, 2022

Records created by Ruturaj Gaikwad in #VijayHazareTrophy today – Maiden List A double-hundred, betters his PB to 220*

– Joint-most runs in an over in List A cricket (42 off 43)

– 1st batter to score 7 sixes in an over in List A cricket.

– 11th Indian to hit List A double-hundred pic.twitter.com/LDGAAICNtX — Lalith Kalidas (@lal__kal) November 28, 2022

What a knock by Ruturaj Gaikwad – 220* from just 159 balls with 10 fours and 16 sixes. Smashed his 9 sixes in his last 12 balls, sheer carnage! Take a bow, Rutu. pic.twitter.com/qu2nZymLMf — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 28, 2022

With PTI inputs

