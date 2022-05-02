Ruturaj Gaikwad adds another feather to his hat, becomes joint-fastest to score 1000 IPL runs

Ruturaj Gaikwad missed out on a well-deserved hundred against Sunrisers Hyderabad after getting dismissed for a 57-ball 99 during the IPL fixture in Pune on Sunday evening. The right-handed batter though etched his name in record books after he became the joint-fastest Indian along with Sachin Tendulkar to score 1000 IPL runs. He achieved the feat in 31 innings.

While Gaikwad and Tendulkar top the list, Suresh Raina is the next batter in the tally. The left-hander took 34 innings to breach the 1000-run mark while Rishabh Pant and Devdutt Padikkal achieved the milestone in 35 innings respectively.

Talking about the game, CSK defeated SRH by 13 runs after MS Dhoni donned the captain's hat once again. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja handed over the captaincy back to Dhoni ahead of this clash against the Sunrisers.

Batting first, the Super Kings rode on an exceptional display of batting from openers Gaikwad and Devon Conway as the duo put up a stand of 182 runs for the first wicket. Gaikwad was then dismissed by T Natarajan but Conway continued his onslaught and returned unbeaten at 85 off 55 to help CSK post 202/2 in 20 overs.

Later, SRH too got off to a decent start as Kane Williamson and Abhishek Sharma chipped in with 58 runs for the first wicket before Mukesh Choudhary got into the act and broke the partnership. The Hyderabad side lost wickets at regular intervals after that and were 153/6 at the end of the 18th over.

Nicholas Pooran tried to push the paddle in the final stages of the game but that couldn't really help SRH as they fell short of the target and lost the match by 13 runs eventually. Choudhary returned with figures of 4/46.

