RR vs SRH, Highlights and Match Recap, IPL 2019, Full Cricket Score: Samson guides Royals to 7-wicket win
Date: Saturday, 27 April, 2019 23:55 IST Match Status: Match Ended
Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Indian Premier League 2019 Match 45 Match Result Rajasthan Royals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets
1st Innings
2nd Innings
Rajasthan Royals VS Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES
HIGHLIGHTS
FOUR! That's it! Samson hits this short ball to deep mid-wicket boundary and Rajasthan cruise to victory by 7 wickets!
Samson goes unbeaten on 48 off 32 balls. RR have reached their five balls in hand. A lot of highs for them. They are still in the hunt. They can still make it to the playoffs.
OUT! A wicket that has come for SRH from no where really. Short ball and wrong line, Smith pulled but could not do it well, top edge took the ball to fine leg where Kaul took a wobbly catch. Smith c S Kaul b Khaleel Ahmed 22(16)
OUT! Rahane is gone. Flighted ball from Shakib but Rahane hits a half-hearted shot to wide of long-off where David Warner came running in and took a good diving catch. Rahane c Warner b Shakib 39(34)
OUT! That's the end of Livingstone. This one from Rashid held its line. Livingstone continued playing big shot and was caught off guard, he ended up edging one into the hands of Saha behind the wickets. First RR wicket down. Livingstone c Saha b Rashid Khan 44(26)
After 6 overs,Rajasthan Royals 60/0 ( Ajinkya Rahane 28 , Liam Livingstone 32)
Bang! Bang! Bang! Bang!
Welcome, Sid Kaul, says Livingstone. Four lusty blows in the over and the last one was played almost like a tennis backhand. Amazing to see what batsmen can pull off in this format of the game. 20 off the over. Mandatory powerplay over and RR have surpassed fifty.
SIX! Rashid heaves this down the ground, with the ball landing on the advertising cushion to end the innings with a six! Sunrisers Hyderabad finish on 160/8 after 20 overs.
OUT! Third catch of the evening collected by Unadkat, who certainly is doing a world of good to all those who picked him in their Dream XI lineups! Aaron deceives Bhuvneshwar with a slower one, with the lower-order batsman getting a leading edge that travels high towards square-leg, with Unadkat calling out for the catch. SRH 147/8
Bhuvneshwar c Unadkat b Aaron 1(4)
OUT! Wickets are falling in a heap for the Sunrisers right now! Slower one from Unadkat, and Shakib looks to hit this down the ground. The Bangladeshi all-rounder though, doesn't get the distance, and Gopal makes up for the dropped chance in the previous over by gobbling this one up near long on. SRH 137/7
Shakib c Gopal b Unadkat 9(10)
OUT! Saha nicks one to the keeper while looking to smack the ball towards the leg side. The extra bounce did him in, with Thomas hitting the deck hard on this occasion. SRH 137/6
Saha c Samson b Thomas 5(5)
OUT! Unadkat takes another fine catch, this time off his own bowling as Hyderabad lose their fifth wicket, this time Hooda marching back for a golden duck. SRH 127/5
Hooda c and b Unadkat 0(1)
OUT! Unadkat takes a fine catch at deep midwicket after a miscue by Shankar, who ended up going for a half-hearted pull shot. SRH 125/4
Shankar c Unadkat b Aaron 8(10)
OUT! Pandey has to march back to the dugout after getting stumped by an agile Samson behind the stumps, who managed to knock the leg stump over with Pandey backfoot in the air. What's more, replays show Pandey nicked it to the keeper's gloves while attempting a late cut. SRH 121/3
Pandey st Samson b Gopal 61(36)
OUT! Warner's stay at the crease comes to an end, it is Steve Smith who happens to take a blinder of a catch near long off to complete the dismissal! Thomas is the man who gets the breakthrough at the start of a new spell! SRH 103/2
Warner c Smith b Thomas 37(32)
Fifty up for Manish Pandey — his 14th overall, as well as his second consecutive! Has kept SRH's run rate flourishing with the regular boundaries with Warner progressing at a steady pace at the other end. SRH 102/1
OUT! Gopal gets the breakthrough, deceiving Kane Williamson with the wrong 'un! Beats Williamson's defence, and the ball deflects off his thigh pad before hitting the stump. SRH 28/1
Williamson b Gopal 13(14)
Sunrisers Hyderabad playing 11 today
David Warner, Kane Williamson(c), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Shakib Al Hasan, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Deepak Hooda, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, K Khaleel Ahmed
Rajasthan Royals playing 11 today
Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson (wk), Steven Smith (c), Riyan Parag, Ashton Turner, Liam Livingstone, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Varun Aaron, Oshane Thomas
Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad toss result today
RR win the toss, and skipper Steve Smith opts to bowl.
That's it from us. A professional performance from RR tonight and they have ended the home games on a positive note. They still are in the hunt for the playoff berth. Will they be able to pull this off? Only time will tell, Tomorrow, we will meet you again for a Sunday double-header. DC meet RCB in the afternoon game and then KKR take on MI in the evening match. See you at 4 pm sharp. Till then, take care and good night.
Jaydev Unadkat is Man of the Match for spell of 2/26 in 4 overs
Unadkat: I had a tough time in the tournament. I needed this (performance). Catches were sticking to my hands. Management has been backing me for last few games. I really needed that. You need guys to back you up and I had those guys. Clarity of mind and assessing the wicket was key. They (SRH) needed pace on the ball and all we did was get pace off the ball.
Steve Smith, Rajasthan Royals skipper: (On his injured shoulder) Hopefully it's okay. It was just hurting a little bit initially. Good end to our home season. The boys pulled it back nicely in the middle overs. Used the change of pace nicely in the middle overs. 160 was probably around par. Livingstone was magnificent, hit the ball cleanly. Sanju did well to finish off in the backend. If you get over the line in the close ones, it makes your season otherwise breaks it. I got one more in Bangalore, so it would be nice to help the boys there finish on a winning note.
IPL cricket can be amusing at times. Many felt that Rajasthan's season would be effectively over after losing Buttler, Stokes and Archer. But they rang in the replacements and scored the most clinical win of this season. They came out with clear plans with the ball of hitting the pitch hard with the extra pace of Aaron and Thomas and bowled a lot of variations even with the new ball. Despite sloppy ground fielding, they held on to their catches and ran through Hyderabad's middle and lower order once they got a sniff. Livingstone batted like he had nothing to lose and gave the early impetus along with Rahane. Smith and Samson just had to play sensible cricket from there and with Samson unbeaten at the end, Rajasthan overhauled the target without breaking a sweat.
Kane Williamson, SRH captain: RR pulled it back well. It is important we learn from the performance. Credit to RR. Manish is playing with freedom. Couple of great performances from him. Few really important games for us ahead. Today was disappointing but important we move on from here.
The defending champions are through!
CSK have now qualified for this year's playoffs with RR defeating SRH today. All other teams are still in the race and will fight for the remaining three spots.
After 19 overs,Rajasthan Royals 157/3 ( Sanju Samson (W) 44 , Ashton Turner 3)
Turner may have gone off the mark in IPL 2019 but he is still some distance away from his brilliant self. Played 3 balls and on every occasion looked completely out of touch. The game goes into the last over as RR need 4 off 6 balls.
After 18 overs,Rajasthan Royals 152/3 ( Sanju Samson (W) 41 , Ashton Turner 2)
Smith must be gutted as he could have ended the match unbeaten. Turner, the new man, scored his first run in the tournament after series of ducks. He almost fell short of the crease on the last ball as Samson asked for a quick single. RR still comfortable though. Rajasthan need 9 runs in 12 balls
Ashton Turner is coming into this match with five consecutive T20 ducks.
Big moment in the match and for the new batsman as Ashton Turner has finally managed to score the first runs in IPL 2019!
After 17 overs,Rajasthan Royals 148/3 ( Sanju Samson (W) 40 , )
RR on brink of victory. Fifty-run came up between Smith and Samson before the Australia decided to play a silly shot and got out. But both of these batsmen have done the job. They never let the asking rate jump high and that has been the hallmark of the partnership.
Samson and Smith are doing it in a canter now. Smith has looked busy from the word go. He has used his wrist and has toyed with the gaps in this outfield. He has also pushed his younger partner to run hard between the wickets.
FOUR! Wrong line, almost the repeat of the last of his last over, on the hips of Smith, who just had to put the bat on the ball and got four runs at deep fine leg, where Kaul attempted but failed to stop the ball.
SRH's economy rate of 9.5 in death overs (16-20) this IPL — the third best among all the teams.
FOUR! Samson special again, Khaleel drops it short, Samson transfers the weight on back foot and pulls it away to deep mid-wicket. Bad bowling hence easy runs.
After 16 overs,Rajasthan Royals 137/2 ( Sanju Samson (W) 34 , Steven Smith (C) 17)
Bhuvneshwar Kumar back into the attack. He too starts off with a wide. But bowls better line afterwards. 5 off the over and this gold dust knowing the circumstances. Time-out taken. RR cruising currently. Rajasthan need 24 runs in 24 balls
After 15 overs,Rajasthan Royals 132/2 ( Sanju Samson (W) 33 , Steven Smith (C) 14)
Rashid completes his quota, goes back to deep to field and drops a routine catch really. Samson got second chance and he along with Smith are doing a good job. RR on their way. Rajasthan need 29 runs in 30 balls
FOUR! Wrong line, on the leg stump line, and short in length, Smith flicks it off his hips for four behind the wickets.
DROPPED!
Samson lazily pulls Khaleel at fine leg, Rashid came running in from there to catch but over ran a bit and spilled the ball.
After 14 overs,Rajasthan Royals 120/2 ( Sanju Samson (W) 26 , Steven Smith (C) 9)
Rashid completes his quota. Started off on a costly note but he has made a good comeback after that, also picking up a key wicket in the process. RR have played him off. He finishes with 1 for 30. Rajasthan need 41 runs in 36 balls
After 13 overs,Rajasthan Royals 114/2 ( Sanju Samson (W) 22 , Steven Smith (C) 7)
Kaul has had a bad night thus far. 20 off his first over. Made a good comeback but again went for two boundaries in this over. The equation has been brought down to 47 runs off 42 balls. Should Williamson give another one to Kaul?
Needless shot from Rahane. He will be kicking himself in the dugout. He was batting so well and had another half century for the taking and a chance to see his team through but went for a needless aerial shot against Shakib. The required run rate is very manageable for Rajasthan from here and if they don't do anything silly it should be a comfortable chase from here. This is a sizeable ground and if the batsmen and Smith and Samson will look to run hard and pick up the two's.
FOUR! Kaul goes short and Samson now pulls his way to deep backward square leg boundary to collect for more runs.
FOUR! Lovely shot, room provided by Kaul and Samson stretched his arms and caresses the ball square of the wicket for a boundary. Beautiful shot.
After 12 overs,Rajasthan Royals 100/2 ( Sanju Samson (W) 9 , Steven Smith (C) 6)
Shakib returns. The last couple of overs have slowed things down a bit for RR. Rahane is back in the hut as well. This is the time for SRH to tighten the screws and hope for another wicket. They have done this in the past. Hundred has come up for RR.
FOUR! New man in Smith dances down the track straightaway and hits it to the long-on boundary for four runs.
Steve Smith has a batting average of 37.83 against SRH in IPL. (227 runs, seven innings)
OUT! Rahane is gone. Flighted ball from Shakib but Rahane hits a half-hearted shot to wide of long-off where David Warner came running in and took a good diving catch. Rahane c Warner b Shakib 39(34)
After 11 overs,Rajasthan Royals 89/1 ( Ajinkya Rahane 35 , Sanju Samson (W) 8)
Kaul returns to the attack and not a great start yet again. A wide to start the over and then a six. Bowled another wide. He does well in the later half of the over. 4 runs on the last four balls. 9 off the over. Rajasthan need 72 runs in 54 balls
Can't keep Rashid Khan out of the game for too long. He has finally made the first strike for his team but not before Livingstone has got his team off to a flier. Good news for Rajasthan is that Rashid can only bowl 1 out of the remaining 10 overs.
SIX! Samson touch in this. Fuller in length and Samson puts front foot forward, and with a beautiful swing of the bat, places it over the long-off ropes. Majestic.
After 10 overs,Rajasthan Royals 79/1 ( Ajinkya Rahane 34 , Sanju Samson (W) 1)
Gem of an over from Rashid. Or to say in a better way, the Rashid Khan kind of over, where ball was doing various things and batsmen had no clue what do with it. Livingstone has been sent back. Samson joins Rahane in the middle. Rajasthan need 82 runs in 60 balls
Ajinkya Rahane's 30-plus scores this IPL:
First nine matches : 2
Next three matches : 3
OUT! That's the end of Livingstone. This one from Rashid held its line. Livingstone continued playing big shot and was caught off guard, he ended up edging one into the hands of Saha behind the wickets. First RR wicket down. Livingstone c Saha b Rashid Khan 44(26)
After 9 overs,Rajasthan Royals 78/0 ( Ajinkya Rahane 34 , Liam Livingstone 44)
Khaleel bowls a quiet over and this is something that SRH needed for a long time. Just 4 off the over. Now a wicket and SRH will be back in the game.
After 8 overs,Rajasthan Royals 74/0 ( Ajinkya Rahane 31 , Liam Livingstone 43)
Shakib Al Hasan into the attack. Know what, RR are not missing Buttler anymore because Livingstone is making most of his appearance in Jaipur tonight. Playing risk-free cricket and has given a blistering start here. Just 7 off the over.
FOUR! Oh, Livingstone is on fire, comes down the track to Shakib and heaves. A very ugly-looking heave but effective as it runs away for four to long-on
Livingstone captains Lancashire and has a reputation on English domestic circuit for his big hitting. He is late to the IPL party this year but is making the most of it now. Kaul's terrible IPL season continues as he is taken to the cleaners in the last over of the powerplay. The knuckle ball is sitting up on the pitch and letting the batsmen take a clean swing at it. The off cutter variety that hits the pitch hard may be harder for the batsmen to score off because of the natural variations from the surface. Rajasthan batsmen are also getting the better use of the surface that must have flattened up with some dew on it.
After 7 overs,Rajasthan Royals 67/0 ( Ajinkya Rahane 29 , Liam Livingstone 38)
Rashid back on and a better over from him. A LBW shout also which was turned down. SRH went for DRS but the ball was missing the off-stump. Livingstone made most of it and collected a boundary off the next ball. Good cricket from RR thus far. Not only hitting boundaries but not forgetting to run the doubles.
FOUR! Slightly short from Rashid and Livingstone rocks back, pulls it away for four to deep mid-wicket
After 6 overs,Rajasthan Royals 60/0 ( Ajinkya Rahane 28 , Liam Livingstone 32)
Bang! Bang! Bang! Bang!
Welcome, Sid Kaul, says Livingstone. Four lusty blows in the over and the last one was played almost like a tennis backhand. Amazing to see what batsmen can pull off in this format of the game. 20 off the over. Mandatory powerplay over and RR have surpassed fifty.
SIX! Most weird shot in the tournament, almost a tennis backhand from Livingstone and this one was a slower from Kaul, the ball went sailing to the sight screen.
FOUR! Well, Kaul goes fuller and Livingstone smashes it too for a boundary to long-on. He is looking in ominous touch tonight.
SIX! Bazooka from Livingstone, short ball and in the arc of the batsman, on front foot, he smashes this over deep mid-wicket for a maximum
Rahane and Livingstone take a leaf out of Watson coaching manual against Rashid. The new ball isn't doing much and with the field in, the slog sweep is a safe shot if executed well. This is a pitch for hit-the-deck seamers. Khaleel could well be the one to watch out for because of the length he bowls.
FOUR! Kaul into the attack and short ball first up, Livingstone heaves and heaves well, the ball races away for boundary to deep backward square
Which is probably why KW brought Rashid in early
IPL 12 Match 45 RR vs SRH at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur: That's it! Samson hits this short ball to deep mid-wicket boundary and Rajasthan cruise to victory by 7 wickets! Samson goes unbeaten on 48 off 32 balls. RR have reached their five balls in hand. A lot of highs for them. They are still in the hunt.
IPL 2019, RR vs SRH Today’s Match Preview: Both teams are still in the hunt for the playoffs spot, though SRH are in a better position in comparison to RR. Hyderabad have won five out of their 10 matches and are at the fifth spot in the points table. On the other hand, Rajasthan have four out of 11 games and are on seventh position in the table.
Both RR and SRH will be hamstrung by loss of overseas players. However, it will be RR who will be most impacted as Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer have already departed for England's World Cup camp. SRH have lost their attacking opener Jonny Bairstow for the same reason.
Hyderabad opener David Warner and Rajasthan captain Steve Smith are also expected to leave their respective sides by the end of this month.
RR's bowling will be highly impacted by the departure of Archer and West Indian Oshane Thomas is expected to play a more important role now. Despite losing Buttler and Stokes, RR's batting has received the much-needed boost with Ajinkya Rahane and Smith finding form recently.
Meanwhile, Martin Guptill is expected to replace Bairstow at the top of order for Hyderabad.
In the first match between these two sides in IPL 2019, Hyderabad registered a comfortable five-wicket win.
Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad Full Squads:
Rajasthan Royals Team 2019 Players list: Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson(w), Steven Smith(c), Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag, Ashton Turner, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni, Prashant Chopra, Manan Vohra, Aryaman Birla, Rahul Tripathi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shashank Singh, Liam Livingstone, Shubham Ranjane, Mahipal Lomror, Ish Sodhi, Varun Aaron, Oshane Thomas, Sudhesan Midhun
Sunrisers Hyderabad Team 2019 Players list: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow (w), Kane Williamson (c), Ricky Bhui, Vijay Shankar, Deepak Hooda, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, K Khaleel Ahmed, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Martin Guptill, Shahbaz Nadeem, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi, Siddarth Kaul, Shakib Al Hasan, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan.
Updated Date:
Apr 27, 2019
