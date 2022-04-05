Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

RR vs RCB Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022, today match live update

Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on 5 April.

RR have had an ideal start in this edition of the Indian Premier League and are placed on top of the table after two consecutive wins. The only worry for Rajasthan would be the fact that their middle order is not quite as experienced. It will be up to the top order to shoulder the responsibility of scoring some big runs.

On the other hand, Faf du Plessis-led RCB are placed seventh in the points table and enter their upcoming game with a mixed record. The team started their campaign with a loss against Punjab Kings. RCB then bounced back with a thrilling win over Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2022.

Both captains would look to win the toss and bowl first. Teams batting second have won all the matches played at the Wankhede Stadium, so far, in this tournament. There is enough firepower in both the batting units to make for some compelling action. The bowling attack of both sides that will ultimately decide the fate of the game.

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore predicted playing XI:

Rajasthan Royals Probable Playing XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c) (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Navdeep Saini

Royal Challengers Bangalore Probable Playing XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Glenn Maxwell, David Willey, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep

