Tata IPL 2022 RR vs RCB Live score and update: Willey removes Yashasvi Jaiswal early

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live update - Tata IPL 2022 RR vs RCB Live cricket score, 13th IPL Match Live Coverage: Another fantastic over from Willey. He again found good movement. He beat Padikkal's outside edge and then Buttler's as well. Buttler flicked one and Anuj Rawat made a mess of it but letting it through the legs, Buttler got a couple. After a single, Willey again induces a thick outside edge which runs away for a FOUR off the last ball. 8 runs off the over.

Preview: It is going to be Jos Buttler vs Mohammed Siraj when Rajasthan Royals (RR) lock horns with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on 5 April.

Both the sides have played two games each. While Rajasthan Royals are on top of the IPL 2022 points table with two consecutive wins, RCB have emerged victorious in one and lost one.

Bangalore come into this match after having won their last match against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

It is expected to be a thrilling contest. Fans will be eager to see Faf du Plessis when he is challenged by Trent Boult.

When will the Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore match be played?

The RR vs RCB IPL 2022 match will take place on 5 April.

Where will the Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore match be held?

The RR vs RCB IPL 2022 match will be held at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

What time will the Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore match start?

The RR vs RCB IPL 2022 match will begin at 7:30 pm and the toss will be held at 7 pm.

Where can you watch RR vs RCB IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The RR vs RCB IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the RR vs RCB IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads:

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, R. Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini, Obed McCoy, Arunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Daryl Mitchell, Shubham Garhwal, Rassie Van Der Dussen, Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Neesham

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Suyash Prabhudesai, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Williey, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Luvinith Sisodia, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazelwood, Akash Deep, Jason Behrendorff, Chama V Milind, Karn Sharma, Siddarth Kaul

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPl Live Score UpdateLatest IPL Schedule 2022 , and , IPl 2022 Points tableEntertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.