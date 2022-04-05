Tata IPL 2022 RR vs RCB Live score and update: Willey removes Yashasvi Jaiswal early

Akash Deep into the attack now.
|Rajasthan Royals
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|30/1 (4.5 ov) - R/R 6.21
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Jos Buttler
|Batting
|7
|11
|0
|0
|Devdutt Padikkal
|Batting
|17
|12
|1
|1
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|David Willey
|2
|0
|11
|1
|Akash Deep
|0.5
|0
|5
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 6/1 (1.5)
|
24 (24) R/R: 8
Jos Buttler 5(6)
Devdutt Padikkal 17(12)
|
Yashasvi Jaiswal 4(6) S.R (66.66)
b David Willey
Akash Deep into the attack now.
After 4 overs,Rajasthan Royals 25/1 ( Jos Buttler 6 , Devdutt Padikkal 13)
IPL live RR vs RCB Live score
Another fantastic over from Willey. He again found good movement. He beat Padikkal's outside edge and then Buttler's as well. Buttler flicked one and Anuj Rawat made a mess of it but letting it through the legs, Buttler got a couple. After a single, Willey again induces a thick outside edge which runs away for a FOUR off the last ball. 8 runs off the over.
FOUR! Edgy! Padikkal looks to punch but gets a thick outside edge which runs away wide of short third man for a streaky FOUR, off Willey.
After 3 overs,Rajasthan Royals 17/1 ( Jos Buttler 3 , Devdutt Padikkal 9)
IPL live RR vs RCB Live score
A decent over for Rajasthan Royals. Siraj started of well but then erred in lines and bowled too legsidish. Padikkal flicked one over deep backward square leg for a six and then tucked one through mid-wicket for a couple. Another tuck to mid-wicket off the last ball makes it 11 off the over.
SIX! Lovely shot. On the pads from Siraj, Padikkal plays that pick up shot and flicks it nonchalantly over deep backward square leg.
After 2 overs,Rajasthan Royals 6/1 ( Jos Buttler 2 , Devdutt Padikkal 0)
IPL 2022 RR vs RCB Live score
A very good first over from Willey. He too got some movement. He induced an outside edge off Buttler which fell well short of the slips. Then induced an inside edge off Jaiswal which flew wide of the leg stump for a couple. He then beat his inside edge before cleaning him up with another indipper. 4 runs and a wicket from the over.
OUT! Willey cleans up Yashasvi Jaiswal in his first over. Lovely delivery that. Length delivery outside off, nips back in sharply. Jaiswal stays in his crease and looks to drive but the ball rips through the bat and pad and crashes onto the stumps.
David Willey to bowl from the other end....
After 1 overs,Rajasthan Royals 2/0 ( Jos Buttler 1 , Yashasvi Jaiswal 1)
IPL 2022 RR vs RCB Live score
A decent start from Siraj, he got some swing and he concentrated on bowling outswingers. Buttler drove one away from body to backward point for a single. Siraj then brought one back into Jaiswal who missed his flick. A huge LBW appeal is turned down. It seemed to be going down leg. Jaiswal then guided one to third man for a single. The last ball is on the money and a dot. Just two runs off the over.
The RR openers - Jos Butter and Yashasvi Jaiswal are at the crease. Mohammed Siraj will start off proceedings.
Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live update - Tata IPL 2022 RR vs RCB Live cricket score, 13th IPL Match Live Coverage: Another fantastic over from Willey. He again found good movement. He beat Padikkal's outside edge and then Buttler's as well. Buttler flicked one and Anuj Rawat made a mess of it but letting it through the legs, Buttler got a couple. After a single, Willey again induces a thick outside edge which runs away for a FOUR off the last ball. 8 runs off the over.
Preview: It is going to be Jos Buttler vs Mohammed Siraj when Rajasthan Royals (RR) lock horns with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on 5 April.
Both the sides have played two games each. While Rajasthan Royals are on top of the IPL 2022 points table with two consecutive wins, RCB have emerged victorious in one and lost one.
Bangalore come into this match after having won their last match against the Kolkata Knight Riders.
It is expected to be a thrilling contest. Fans will be eager to see Faf du Plessis when he is challenged by Trent Boult.
When will the Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore match be played?
The RR vs RCB IPL 2022 match will take place on 5 April.
Where will the Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore match be held?
The RR vs RCB IPL 2022 match will be held at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.
What time will the Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore match start?
The RR vs RCB IPL 2022 match will begin at 7:30 pm and the toss will be held at 7 pm.
Where can you watch RR vs RCB IPL 2022 match on TV and online?
The RR vs RCB IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.
You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the RR vs RCB IPL 2022 match.
Complete Squads:
Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, R. Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini, Obed McCoy, Arunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Daryl Mitchell, Shubham Garhwal, Rassie Van Der Dussen, Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Neesham
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Suyash Prabhudesai, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Williey, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Luvinith Sisodia, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazelwood, Akash Deep, Jason Behrendorff, Chama V Milind, Karn Sharma, Siddarth Kaul
