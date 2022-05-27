RR vs RCB, IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 preview: Can RR overcome resurgent RCB to enter first final in 12 seasons

The action shifts to the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad as Rajasthan Royals take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in Qualifier 2. This is also RR's another chance to take a step closer to the title after losing to Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1. This is why finishing in top 2 is crucial in the Indian Premier League.

RCB, on the other hand, have a bit of momentum on their hands having won their last two matches. They had to depend on Mumbai Indians beating Delhi Capitals in the last group stage game of the league, for qualifying for the playoffs and MI provided them a lifeline by winning it. The RCB celebrations after the MI win said a lot about what it meant to qualify for the title phase.

The Bengaluru side then went one step ahead and broke the Eliminator jinx by beating debutants Lucknow Super Giants at the Eden Gardens to reach Qualifier 2.

The victory brings with it, a winning momentum for RCB, which will be an uphill task for RR, who finally are among the big boys of the league. This is their best season in the last four years. In the previous three seasons, they had failed to qualify for the playoffs and not just that, they finished second from the bottom twice and bottom once in those three years.

If they manage to beat RCB, they will qualify for the final for the first time in 12 (playing) seasons, after the inaugural edition where they won the trophy. There will be a lot of hopes riding on their shoulders.

Yes, there will be pressure of expectations but motivation as well to go all the win and win it having reached a virtual semi-final after all those years of struggles. They will need to hit the refresh button after the GT loss and go all out against RCB. A cracking contest awaits us.

Star Watch:

Yuzvendra Chahal

The wily leg-spinner is currently the Purple Cap holder with 26 wickets from 15 matches. He is a vital cog of this RR line-up and his performance so far is the reason why RR spin attack has been successful in IPL 2022. The RR spin attack has picked up the most wickets in the tournament so far: 38.

It's not often that Chahal goes wicketless but in the last match against GT, the failure to pick wickets in the middle overs proved to be crucial as GT dominated the middle and then the death overs to chase down 189. Chahal went wicketless but was the only bowler to not concede over 8 an over. His figures read - 4-0-32-0. The GT game is an example why Chahal getting wickets in the middle overs is crucial. He would be looking to get back among the wickets.

In their first meeting this season against RCB at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Chahal bowled on a different track as he finished with figures of 4-0-15-2. While every other bowler went for over 8 an over. RCB chased the total down thanks to the finishing heroics from Shahbaz Ahmed and Dinesh Karthik. Chahal bowled a decent spell in their next outing in Pune as he finished with figures of 4-0-23-0 as RR bowled RCB out for 115, defending 144. Also Chahal knows a thing or two about his ex-RCB teammates. Big matches requires big players to step up and Chahal could be the one for RR.

Virat Kohli:

Virat Kohli has become the center of focus every time RCB play. And it will be no different this time. He has endured his worst season of IPL. But thankfully for RCB, he's shown signs of revival at the business end of the tournament. He showed glimpses of old self against GT in their must-win last group stage match at the Wankhede Stadium, hitting 73 off 54 balls to help RCB chase down 169. In the Eliminator, he looked decent but not the authoritative Kohli as he scored 25 off 24 balls. That three-figure mark still eludes him. He's still not looked completely the player that he was in his prime. However, you can witness the determination and fight in his batting. He would be looking to gain consistency and go big in a crucial match.

Uncapped watch:

Rajat Patidar:

Rajat Patidar became RCB's cult hero by smashing his maiden T20 hundred, a match-winning one, against LSG in the Eliminator. While the focus was on the big guns, Patidar took the center stage and played the innings of his life smacking unbeaten 112 off 54 balls to guide RCB past LSG into Qualifier 2. He wasn't retained by RCB after 2021 season, then went unsold in the auction and only made it back to the league because of an injury to the little-known Luvnith Sisodia as RCB signed him as the replacement. Not just the innings against LSG, Patidar has consistently provided a helping hand during tough times and crucial junctures for RCB. He's played spin really well and has the best strike-rate against spin in this edition - 177.3. He is vital in those middle overs and would be looking to carry forward the confidence and momentum into another big match.

Yashasvi Jaiswal

After a poor start to the tournament where he scored 20, 1 and 4, Yashasvi Jaiswal was benched for over a month. He however has bounced back strongly on his recall to the starting 11. He's provided the impetus up the order and sort of played the leading act with Buttler struggling a little bit in the second half of the tournament.

Since his comeback into the side, he's scored 190 runs from five innings at 38 and SR of 134.8, including two fifties. In the powerplay, he's scored 104 runs from 72 balls at a SR of 144 since his comeback. He missed out in the last match, scoring just 3 and would be looking to bounce back hard just like he did in after his comeback in the starting XI.

Exciting match-up:

Samson vs Hasaranga

We've had some fascinating player battles over the years in the IPL and the Sanju Samson vs Wanindu Hasaranga battle is slowly developing into one. It's been a one-sided battle though, so far. In both the games RCB and RR have played against each other this season, Hasaranga has got the wicket of Samson.

In their first meeting, Hasaranga had the RR captain caught and bowled and cleaned him up in their next meeting at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Overall in T20Is and T20s, Hasaranga has had the wood over Samson, dismissing him five times while giving away just 18 runs off 23 balls. Samson would be looking to turn the tables if and when they meet again in Qualifier 2.

