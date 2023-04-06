Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

RR vs PBKS Highlights: Punjab Kings defeat Rajasthan Royals by 5 runs in a thriller

RR vs PBKS LIVE Score, IPL 2023 Recap: Nathan Ellis plays a key role with a haul of 4/30 as Punjab Kings make it two wins in as many games at the start of the 16th season.

RR vs PBKS Highlights: Punjab Kings defeat Rajasthan Royals by 5 runs in a thriller

Nathan Ellis was the pick of the PBKS bowlers with a haul of 4/30.

Rajasthan Royals Vs Punjab Kings At Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, 05 April, 2023

05 April, 2023
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings

197/4 (20.0 ov)

Match 8
Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals

192/7 (20.0 ov)

Punjab Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by 5 runs

Live Blog
00:10 (IST)

That brings us to the end of our coverage of Match 8 of IPL 2023, with Punjab Kings triumphing over Rajasthan Royals by five runs in another match between the two that went down the wire. We shift our focus to the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Eden Gardens clash that takes place at the Eden Gardens tomorrow evening.

For now, this is Amit signing off, wishing you all a good night!

00:10 (IST)

Punjab Kings seamer Nathan Ellis is the Player of the Match for his haul of 4/30, which included the scalps of Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson!

00:03 (IST)

There's something about Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings clashes — these two sides have consistently produced nail-biting thrillers season-after-season, and today's clash was no different. The Punjab Kings camp will be a happy one at the end of their second game, given how they batted, especially in the powerplay, how they clawed by back in the middle overs by getting the key wickets and managed to keep their calm in the tense death overs. The side are off to a promising start under Shikhar Dhawan's leadership — it's not often that you see Punjab start with two wins in as many games. For the Royals, they will have to revisit some of their tactics today, especially their decision to send Ravichandran Ashwin to open in place of an injured Jos Buttler.

23:45 (IST)
wkt

RR vs PBKS LIVE

After 20 overs,Rajasthan Royals 192/7 ( Dhruv Jurel 32 , Jason Holder 1)

Curran restricts Jurel to a single in the first delivery. Hetmyer pushes for a second after driving the ball towards sweeper cover. Shimron pushes for a brace in the third delivery as well, but ends up getting run-out at the non-striker’s end for 36. Bye collected in the fourth delivery, bringing new batter Jason Holder on strike. Holder can only collect a single off the penultimate delivery, virtually sealing the contest in Punjab Kings’ favour. Jurel guides the ball towards fine leg for a boundary off the last ball, remaining unbeaten on 32 but unable to get his team over the line.

Punjab Kings defeat Rajasthan Royals by five runs in a game that once again goes down the wire!

23:42 (IST)
wkt

RR vs PBKS LIVE

OUT! Shimron Hetmyer sacrifices his wicket while attempting to push for a non-existent second run in the third ball of the final over. He's not even in the picture by the time Curran whips the bails off at the non-striker's end. RR 186/7; need 12 off 3

Hetmyer run out (Shahrukh/Curran) 36(18)

23:38 (IST)

RR vs PBKS LIVE Score

16 needed off 6 with Sam Curran set to bowl the final over. Jurel will be facing the first delivery of the over.

23:36 (IST)
six

RR vs PBKS LIVE Score

After 19 overs,Rajasthan Royals 182/6 ( Shimron Hetmyer 33 , Dhruv Jurel 27)

FOUR! SIX! FOUR! Dhruv Jurel's having quite the impact as an 'Impact Player' tonight, bringing up the fifty partnership with Shimron Hetmyer in just 22 balls and keeping the Royals alive in the chase that appeared well out of their grasp at one point! More drama in the over as Ellis drops a chance at deep midwicket after a wild hoick by Hetmyer off a full toss in the final delivery. Quite the expensive final over from Arshdeep, who goes for 18 in the penultimate over.

23:30 (IST)
six

RR vs PBKS LIVE Score

After 18 overs,Rajasthan Royals 164/6 ( Shimron Hetmyer 31 , Dhruv Jurel 12)

SIX! Hetmyer finishes the 18th over with his third maximum, and moves to 31 in just 15 in quick time! Pulls towards deep midwicket, where the ball just about goes over a leaping Sikandar Raza! Boy are we in for a thrilling finish, with Rajasthan needing 34 off 12! Curran goes for 35 in 3 and might not get the final over.

23:29 (IST)
six

RR vs PBKS LIVE Score

SIX! FOUR! Hetmyer paddles a full toss from Curran over fine leg fence, unsuccessfully going for a review for a waist-high no-ball, before drilling the ball through the gap between mid off and extra cover for a four the very next ball. Looks like we're in for a thriller as long as the West Indian's around. RR 156/6

23:23 (IST)

RR vs PBKS LIVE Score

After 17 overs,Rajasthan Royals 145/6 ( Shimron Hetmyer 14 , Dhruv Jurel 10)

Jurel collects a single off Ellis' final delivery of the evening to retain the strike for the 18th over. The Aussie, meanwhile, signs off with excellent figures of 4/30 — which took a bit of a hit with a 16-run final over. Rajasthan Royals need 53 off 18.

21:30 (IST)

RR vs PBKS LIVE Score

After 20 overs,Punjab Kings 197/4 ( Shikhar Dhawan (C) 86 , Sam Curran 1)

Punjab Kings set Rajasthan Royals 198 to win!

Jason Holder bowls the final over. Single off each of the first two balls before Shahrukh Khan decides to play a paddle towards the vacant fine leg fence to collect his first boundary, but perishes the very next ball as Jos Buttler completes yet another fabulous catch off Holder's bowling, this time at long on. Sam Curran joins Dhawan with two balls later, and can collect just a single off the last delivery as Holder finishes off on a tidy note, conceding eight off the 20th.
21:28 (IST)

RR vs PBKS LIVE Score

OUT! A second wicket for Jos Buttler off Jason Holder's bowling, with M Shahrukh Khan the Punjab batter to depart on this occasion. And once again Buttler puts in a slider to complete a fine catch near the straight boundary. PBKS 196/4

Khan c Buttler b Holder 36(22)
21:07 (IST)

PBKS vs RR LIVE Cricket Score

OUT! Ravichandran Ashwin strikes at the start of the slog overs, as he gets Zimbabwean all-rounder Sikandar Raza stumped for 1. It was the carrom ball from Ash that did the trick. Excellent work as usual from Samson behind the stumps. PBKS 159/3

Raza st Samson b Ashwin 1(2)
21:00 (IST)

PBKS vs RR LIVE Cricket Score

OUT! Jitesh Sharma's little cameo comes to an end as he holes out to long off after being drawn into a wild shot by Yuzi, who decides to give the ball some extra flight. And with that, Chahal collects his 171st IPL wicket, going past Lasith Malinga to become the second-highest wicket-taker in the history of the league! Timeout signalled after the dismissal. PBKS 158/2

Jitesh c Parag b Chahal 27(16)
20:54 (IST)

PBKS vs RR LIVE Cricket Score

SIX! What a shot by Jitesh Sharma, as he decides to go aerial inside out off a slower delivery from Trent Boult. Meanwhile, the partnership between Dhawan and Jitesh goes past the 50-mark! PBKS 148/1
20:49 (IST)

PBKS vs RR LIVE Cricket Score

After 14 overs,Punjab Kings 140/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan (C) 56 , Jitesh Sharma (W) 17)

FOUR! FOUR! Shikhar Dhawan brings up his half-century with back-to-back fours off Yuzvendra Chahal, taking 36 deliveries to reach the milestone. Not only is this his first half-century as Punjab Kings captain, he also becomes only the third batter in the history of the league after David Warner and Virat Kohli to complete a half-century of fifties. Collects a brace in the next ball followed by a third boundary in the over, with 16 coming off Chahal's third.
20:29 (IST)

PBKS vs RR LIVE Score

OUCH! Shikhar Dhawan ends up hitting his batting partner Bhanuka Rajapaksa while attempting to smash the ball down the ground, and the latter has to walk off after copping a painful blow on his right arm. The Kings will hope he recovers quickly and is able to walk out to bat later in the innings. PBKS 92/1
20:20 (IST)

PBKS vs RR LIVE Score

OUT! WHAT A CATCH BY JOS BUTTLER! It needed something special to get rid of Prabhsimran Singh the way he was motoring along today! Prabhsimran got a thick top-edge off a short ball, with Buttler having to dash forward from long off and put in a slider to pull off what was a difficult chance. It's not just with the bat that the Englishman impresses. PBKS 90/1

Prabhsimran c Buttler b Holder 60(34)
20:13 (IST)

RR vs PBKS LIVE Cricket Score

Fifty for Prabhsimran Singh in just 28 deliveries! The 22-year-old from Patiala brings up his maiden half-century in his fifth season, smashing seven fours and two sixes along the way! Brings up the milestone with a brace off Yuzvendra Chahal in the eighth over. PBKS 70/0
19:58 (IST)

RR vs PBKS LIVE Cricket Score

FOUR! FOUR! What a way for Prabhsimran to bring up the fifty stand with skipper Shikhar Dhawan inside five overs! Decides to slog-sweep the ball towards deep midwicket in the second ball of Ravichandran Ashwin's first over before going inside out over mid off the very next delivery. PBKS 54/0
19:05 (IST)

RR vs PBKS IPL 2023 LIVE Score

RR XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal

PBKS XI:  Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh
19:01 (IST)

RR vs PBKS IPL 2023 LIVE Score

TOSS: Rajasthan Royals win the toss, and skipper Sanju Samson opts to field

IPL 2023 RR vs PBKS preview: Both Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings will be aiming to maintain their winning run after getting their campaigns off to a positive start in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). Rajasthan will be hosting the match at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, which is the team’s second home ground besides the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur, meaning the state of Assam will be hosting its first-ever IPL match after years of waiting.

Rajasthan Royals gave their Net Run Rate a massive boost after hammering Sunrisers Hyderabad by 72 runs on Sunday afternoon. Both Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal carried on from where they left off last season, where they won the Orange and Purple Cap respectively. While Buttler set the tone for a 200-plus total with a 20-ball half-century, Yuzvendra Chahal collected 4/17 as the Sunrisers were restricted to 131/9.

That was after Punjab Kings got off to a winning start in veteran batter Shikhar Dhawan’s first season in charge, restricting Kolkata Knight Riders to 146/7 in a rain-affected game after posting a challenging 191/5 on the board in their first game at Mohali’s PCA Stadium since 2019. Bhanuka Rajapaksa led the way among the Punjab batters by bringing up a maiden IPL fifty while left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh broke the backbone of KKR’s batting with a haul of 3/19.

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Dhruv Jurel, Sandeep Sharma, Murugan Ashwin, Donavon Ferreira, Kunal Singh Rathore, Abdul Basith, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Obed McCoy, KC Cariappa, Akash Vasisht, Adam Zampa, Joe Root

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prabhsimran Singh(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Atharva Taide, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh, Raj Bawa, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Kagiso Rabada, Baltej Singh

Updated Date: April 06, 2023 00:11:21 IST

