OUT! Rahane departs, after two boundaries in the over, he wanted to go over the cover fielder, could not hit it well and the ball travelled to Suryakumar Yadav, who took a good low catch. Rahane c Suryakumar Yadav b Rahul Chahar 12(12)

FOUR! Flighted ball from Chahar and Sanju sweeps it, this time too fine and the ball races way for four behind the wickets.

Rahul Chahar, right-arm leg break, comes into the attack, gets hit for two boundaries and then removes Rahane on the fourth ball. Rahane was looking to play his shots today but had departed while trying way too much. Steve Smith joins Samson in the middle.

Bumrah into the attack. Decent over from him. Mumbai have made a good comeback in the match after getting hit for runs early on. Smith looks a different batsman in captaincy role. Should look to bat deep with Samson. Just 4 off the over.

FOUR! That's the Steve Smith shot, room given and he cuts it away for four. Fifty also up for Rajasthan with that beautiful stroke.

FOUR! Slower one from Malinga but short and wide as well, Smith waits and hits it through the covers for a boundary.

RR Score latest updates Malinga back into the attack. He is bowling his slower ones. They were effective against Samson but Smith has hit two boundaries in the over as Malinga went short and wide. 12 came in the over. Time-out called. End of powerplay, RR surpass fifty.

SIX! Markande comes into the attack, flights the ball, Smith dances down and hits it over the long-on region for a maximum.

The Samson is flowing at Jaipur, moving ahead not with power but finesse, apt for the pink city. Bizarre tactics from Mumbai who used five bowlers in the first five overs of the innings. If the plan was to prevent Rajasthan batsmen from settling in then it clearly hasn't worked with Samson. Chahar picked the lone wicket to fall in the powerplay. He will need to deliver in the middle overs along with Markande to sieze some initiative back towards the visitors.

SIX! As easy as it gets, wow, just wow from Samson. Flighted ball and yet again the inside-out shot comes into effect, the ball travels to extra cover for a flat six.

RR scored 60 runs today in PP overs - their second highest this IPL. Their highest is 64, came against KXIP at the same venue.

RR Score latest updates Mayank Markande, right-arm leg break, comes into the attack. Smith welcomes him with a maximum. He is looking completely a different batsman in the middle. Captaincy brings the best out of him and he is batting with the same old confidence. Samson continuing his good show in the match. Markande's first over produced 15 runs for RR.

RR Score latest updates OUT! That's the end of Samson, yet again he went for the inside-out shot but could not connect it well this time, the ball went up in the air, it came down near the long-off region where Pollard took a safe catch. Samson c Pollard b Rahul Chahar 35(19)

OUT! Lovely bowling from Chahar, turned a little after pitching on middle-leg stump line to Stokes, who tried to cut it. There was no room to play the cut. Shot of an out-of-form batsman as the ball took the inside edge and clipped the stumps. Stokes b Rahul Chahar 0(2)

Chahar comes in and delivers for Mumbai. He has brought back Mumbai back into the contest. Two wickets in the over. Samson and Stokes gone. For RR, the onus now on Smith.

FOUR! Markande bowls another short ball, this time it is the new man and youngster Parag who goes on back foot and smashes it to long on boundary

Chahar is proving to be an exceptionally valuable player for Mumbai Indians this season. His performance against SRH has been the launchpad for a really good fortnight for the young leggie who is filling a very important attacking role for MI. #IPL #RRvMI https://t.co/G4vFpD1ynX

Markande is leaking runs from one end. Chahar was the spinner who had replaced him early in the season when he got injured and look how he has grabbed the chance with both hands. Markande coming back in this game has looked out of touch so far. 9 from the over.

Rahul Chahar continues to impress for Mumbai. His twin strike has given his team some leeway into the game. Smith holds the key to this chase now. With the run rate within manageable limits, he can smother away the spinners in these middle overs.

Beautiful bowling from Chahar. Is not afraid to ball slower in pace and flight the ball. Yet again, a tidy over from him. Just 4. But he is done with 3 already. Would Rohit bowl him out? Think, he should, considering RR need 72 in 60 balls.

FOUR! What a shot, the young Parag this time sits on one knee and hits this straighter in line delivery from Krunal to the deep mid-wicket boundary

This is good batting from RR. Smith is looking good, playing his shots, running the singles and doubles hard. On the other end, young Parag is not afraid to take on the bowlers and hitting boundaries on the weak deliveries. Rajasthan need 63 runs in 54 balls.

Hardik is back on. Sticks to back of the length, which is his strength. Putting a lot of effort into his bowling here. Just 4 from the over. Hundred up for RR. Equation still in favour of them. Rajasthan need 59 runs in 48 balls.

Bumrah has been brought back for one quick over in the middle. Just to keep a check on the flow of runs. As expected, he has done his job, widening the gap between target and balls left. Just 3 off the over. Rajasthan need 54 runs in 42 balls

Riyan Parag has joined Steve Smith in the middle and has looked mostly untroubled so far with his new captain. Rajasthan should win this if they don't do anything silly from here. While they don't have to take any risks, Smith would remember the 2017 IPL final when he allowed the game to drift in the middle overs.

FOUR! Brilliant from Parag, fuller in length, Parag shuffles in the crease and scoops the ball over the short fine leg region and fetches four runs.

FOUR! Wanted to go big over the point fielder, slashed hard, ball took the outside edge and flew through the vacant slips for four runs.

Hardik continues. A bit of chat between him and Rohit in the middle of the over and it seemed Pandya was reluctant with a field change or a plan. Has gone for two boundaries in the second half of the over. The plan has not worked for sure. RR nearing the target. Rajasthan need 44 runs in 36 balls.

SIX! Oh, Parag goes big over long on this time, flight and accepts it whole-heartedly, times the ball so well that it was always going for a six.

Chahar completes his quota. 4 overs, 29 runs and 3 wickets. Not a bad job at all. Got hit for a six in the last over. Fifty-run stand up between Parag and Smith. Parag looking good with every ball here. But his biggest challenge begins now as Malinga, Bumrah will be back in the bowling attack. Rajasthan need 34 runs in 30 balls

Riyan Parag is playing a little gem here for his team. He is absorbing all the pressure of scoring the boundaries and letting his captain knock it around. Mumbai need wicket in a bunch here to stage a fight back. Rohit would be counting on some serious Bumrah magic now.

FOUR! Brave shot from Parag, Maling bowls a slower one and full length delivery, Parag spots it and smashes it over the cover for a boundary.

This is fantastic piece of batting by a 17-year-old kid. Up against Malinga, a T20 veteran and he hits inside-out to the off side, fetched four runs. The last ball was almost slapped for a boundary as well. RR cruising, courtesy of guts of Parag and calmness of Smith. Rajasthan need 25 runs in 24 balls.

FOUR! Typical Smith, ball angling in to the RR captain and he plays the late cut beautifully, gets four to wide third man region.

Excellent from Smith as he gets four runs on the first ball of the Bumrah over. Gets to his fifty also, one of his better knocks this season for sure. Sharp bouncer from Bumrah hits Parag on the helmet but he is unruffled by it. Rajasthan need 17 runs in 18 balls. This should be walk in the park.

And the news for Australia's opponents at the World Cup is that Steven Smith is starting to look his old self again....

OUT! Smith hit this to deep mid-wicket and calls for two runs, was not there. Parag running to the danger end - the bowler's end - was fell short of the crease as ricket throw from Cutting reached Hardik and he dislodged the bails. Riyan Parag run out (Cutting/Hardik Pandya) 43(29)

FOUR! Wide, too wide actually from Hardik to Smith and the batsman carves it beautifully for four to deep backward point.

Hardik comes in to bowl the crucial 18th over. Good effort in the field has removed Parag but Smith got that much-needed boundary in the over. Rajasthan need 9 runs in 12 balls. Bumrah to bowl the 19th over.

OUT! Bumrah catches Turner in front of the stumps, beauty of an inswinger, fast-paced, the batsman did not have any answer to the ball. Umpire did not waste even a second to raise his finger.

Bumrah is taking a shot at the unlikely here. With a little help from Pandya at the other end. Rajasthan are still safe with Smith at the other end but, funnier things have happened in this league. Mumbai can still stage an unlikely win or better still give us another super over.

Bumrah comes in and guess what, removes the new man Ashton Turner. That was the perfect delivery to a new man. Fast, angling in and trapped him in front of the stumps. Close run-out chance to dismiss Smith but the RR captain was well in. 5 singles in the over. Well 4 required off the last over. Malinga to bowl the last over. Hold your breath.

Rohit turned to Malinga to bowl the last over. He bowled on the legs of Binny, he missed to hit it but the ball touched his pads and raced away for four behind the wickets. With this, RR completes 2-0 win over MI in IPL 2019.

This is Royals' fourth consecutive victory against MI in IPL - the second team to do so after CSK.

That's that from this game. We move to the second match of the day. DC vs KXIP, at Feroz Shah Kotla, where home team has won the toss and decided to field first. Click here to switch to DC vs KXIP game.

Three changes for Rajasthan Royals — Smith comes in place of Buttler, who has flown to England for the birth of his child. Stokes in place of Sodhi, and Riyan Parag replaces Rahul Tripathi.

Just one change for Mumbai Indians — Offie Jayant Yadav misses out due to the number of right-handers in the Rajasthan Royals XI, and leg-spinner Mayank Markande takes his place in the team.

OUT! Gopal removes the MI skipper early! Rohit shimmied down the pitch, and ended up chipping the googly back to the bowler for a simple return catch. MI 11/1

FOUR ! That brings up the fifty-stand between De Kock and Suryakumar . Back-of-length delivery going down leg, and de Kock works this past the man at short fine. MI 62/1

FOUR ! Quinton de Kock brings up his half-century with a boundary, paddling the ball towards fine leg off the last delivery of the 10th over! Has hit six fours and one maximum along the way! MI 81/1

OUT ! A shot too many from Surya, who was looking to boost the strike rate on the slow surface. Goes for a pull towards backward square-leg, doesn't get the required distance. Kulkarni collects the ball safely near the boundary. MI 108/2

OUT! Two quick wickets now for Rajasthan, who are back in this game! De Kock heaves the ball towards long on, not getting the distance once again as Stokes collects the ball safely. MI 111/3

OUT ! Archer finally dismisses Pandya, although he does so with the ball in hand rather than in the outfield, firing a toe-crusher at the batsman at full pace. Pandya misses, and is hit on the pad bang in front of the stumps. The umpire initially thinks it's not out, but has to overturn his decision after Smith goes for the review. MI 152/5

OUT! Rahane departs, after two boundaries in the over, he wanted to go over the cover fielder, could not hit it well and the ball travelled to Suryakumar Yadav, who took a good low catch. Rahane c Suryakumar Yadav b Rahul Chahar 12(12)

RR Score latest updates OUT! That's the end of Samson, yet again he went for the inside-out shot but could not connect it well this time, the ball went up in the air, it came down near the long-off region where Pollard took a safe catch. Samson c Pollard b Rahul Chahar 35(19)

OUT! Lovely bowling from Chahar, turned a little after pitching on middle-leg stump line to Stokes, who tried to cut it. There was no room to play the cut. Shot of an out-of-form batsman as the ball took the inside edge and clipped the stumps. Stokes b Rahul Chahar 0(2)

Excellent from Smith as he gets four runs on the first ball of the Bumrah over. Gets to his fifty also, one of his better knocks this season for sure. Sharp bouncer from Bumrah hits Parag on the helmet but he is unruffled by it. Rajasthan need 17 runs in 18 balls. This should be walk in the park.

OUT! Smith hit this to deep mid-wicket and calls for two runs, was not there. Parag running to the danger end - the bowler's end - was fell short of the crease as ricket throw from Cutting reached Hardik and he dislodged the bails. Riyan Parag run out (Cutting/Hardik Pandya) 43(29)

OUT! Bumrah catches Turner in front of the stumps, beauty of an inswinger, fast-paced, the batsman did not have any answer to the ball. Umpire did not waste even a second to raise his finger.

Rohit turned to Malinga to bowl the last over. He bowled on the legs of Binny, he missed to hit it but the ball touched his pads and raced away for four behind the wickets. With this, RR completes 2-0 win over MI in IPL 2019.

IPL 12 Match 36 RR vs MI at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur: That's the end of the match! 4 leg byes and Rajasthan win the match by 5 wickets. Rohit turned to Malinga to bowl the last over. He bowled on the legs on Binny, he missed to hit it but the ball touched his pads and raced away for four behind the wickets. With this, RR completes 2-0 win over MI in IPL 2019.

IPL 2019, RR vs MI, Today's Match Preview: With the tournament starting to head towards its business end, Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be desperate to salvage their Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign when they host the high-flying Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday.

Having won just two out of eight games so far in IPL 2019, Rajasthan will have to target a victory in every subsequent fixture of theirs, although they face the daunting prospect of facing a Mumbai side that is on a roll with four victories from their last five outings. RR though, will seek inspiration from their victory over the same opponents at the Wankhede Stadium earlier in the tournament, a match that saw Jos Buttler go berserk with the bat to setup a five-wicket victory after the home team set them a 188-run target.

Mumbai outplayed Delhi Capitals in their last outing. While the Pandya brothers — Hardik and Krunal — forged a quick partnership in the slog overs to help their side post a total that was 20 runs above the par score, the MI bowlers made the most of the slow conditions on offer to stifle the Delhi batsmen, restricting them to 128/9 at the end of the innings.

Rajasthan, on the other hand, suffered yet another loss to Kings XI Punjab, although the one at Mohali was less controversial compared to the fixture at Jaipur. After Kings XI finished on a competitive score of 182/6, Rajasthan couldn't quite catch up with the required run-rate, and finished 12 runs short of their opponents' total.

Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians Full squad:

Rajasthan Royals Team 2019 Players list: Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Ashton Turner, Ish Sodhi, Oshane Thomas, Liam Livingstone, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Sanju Samson (WK), Shubham Ranjane, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Sudhesan Midhun, Jaydev Unadkat, Prashant Chopra, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla, Riyan Parag, Dhawal Kulkarni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Varun Aaron, Shashank Singh, Manan Vohra, Rahul Tripathi.

Mumbai Indians Team 2019 Players list: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan(w), Krunal Pandya, Alzarri Joseph, Rahul Chahar, Jason Behrendorff, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuvraj Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Aditya Tare, Siddhesh Lad, Evin Lewis, Pankaj Jaiswal, Anukul Roy, Ben Cutting, Mayank Markande, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan, Barinder Sran, Rasikh Salam, Jayant Yadav

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps