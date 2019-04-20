Auto Refresh
RR vs MI Highlights and Match Recap, IPL 2019, Full Cricket Score: Smith, Binny guide Royals to five-wicket win
Date: Saturday, 20 April, 2019 19:42 IST Match Status: Match Ended
Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Indian Premier League 2019 Match 36 Match Result Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by 5 wickets
1st Innings
2nd Innings
Rajasthan Royals VS Mumbai Indians IPL LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES
HIGHLIGHTS
RR Score latest updates
OUT! Bumrah catches Turner in front of the stumps, beauty of an inswinger, fast-paced, the batsman did not have any answer to the ball. Umpire did not waste even a second to raise his finger.
RR Score latest updates
OUT! Smith hit this to deep mid-wicket and calls for two runs, was not there. Parag running to the danger end - the bowler's end - was fell short of the crease as ricket throw from Cutting reached Hardik and he dislodged the bails. Riyan Parag run out (Cutting/Hardik Pandya) 43(29)
After 17 overs,Rajasthan Royals 145/3 ( Steven Smith (C) 50 , Riyan Parag 42)
RR Score latest updates
Excellent from Smith as he gets four runs on the first ball of the Bumrah over. Gets to his fifty also, one of his better knocks this season for sure. Sharp bouncer from Bumrah hits Parag on the helmet but he is unruffled by it. Rajasthan need 17 runs in 18 balls. This should be walk in the park.
RR Score latest updates
OUT! Lovely bowling from Chahar, turned a little after pitching on middle-leg stump line to Stokes, who tried to cut it. There was no room to play the cut. Shot of an out-of-form batsman as the ball took the inside edge and clipped the stumps.
Stokes b Rahul Chahar 0(2)
RR Score latest updates
OUT! That's the end of Samson, yet again he went for the inside-out shot but could not connect it well this time, the ball went up in the air, it came down near the long-off region where Pollard took a safe catch. Samson c Pollard b Rahul Chahar 35(19)
RR Score latest updates
OUT! Rahane departs, after two boundaries in the over, he wanted to go over the cover fielder, could not hit it well and the ball travelled to Suryakumar Yadav, who took a good low catch. Rahane c Suryakumar Yadav b Rahul Chahar 12(12)
MI Score latest updates
OUT! Archer finally dismisses Pandya, although he does so with the ball in hand rather than in the outfield, firing a toe-crusher at the batsman at full pace. Pandya misses, and is hit on the pad bang in front of the stumps. The umpire initially thinks it's not out, but has to overturn his decision after Smith goes for the review. MI 152/5
Hardik Pandya lbw Archer 23(15)
MI Score latest updates
BOWLED EM! Unadkat finally gets his wicket, rattling the stumps with a slower one as Pollard departs for 10. MI 124/4
Pollard b Unadkat 10(7)
MI Score latest updates
OUT! Two quick wickets now for Rajasthan, who are back in this game! De Kock heaves the ball towards long on, not getting the distance once again as Stokes collects the ball safely. MI 111/3
De Kock c Stokes b Gopal 65(47)
MI Score latest updates
OUT! A shot too many from Surya, who was looking to boost the strike rate on the slow surface. Goes for a pull towards backward square-leg, doesn't get the required distance. Kulkarni collects the ball safely near the boundary. MI 108/2
Suryakumar c Kulkarni b Binny 34(33)
MI Score latest updates
FOUR! Quinton de Kock brings up his half-century with a boundary, paddling the ball towards fine leg off the last delivery of the 10th over! Has hit six fours and one maximum along the way! MI 81/1
MI Score latest updates
FOUR! That brings up the fifty-stand between De Kock and Suryakumar. Back-of-length delivery going down leg, and de Kock works this past the man at short fine. MI 62/1
MI Score latest updates
OUT! Gopal removes the MI skipper early! Rohit shimmied down the pitch, and ended up chipping the googly back to the bowler for a simple return catch. MI 11/1
Rohit c and b Gopal 5(7)
Mumbai Indians playing 11 today
Just one change for Mumbai Indians — Offie Jayant Yadav misses out due to the number of right-handers in the Rajasthan Royals XI, and leg-spinner Mayank Markande takes his place in the team.
Mumbai Indians XI: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Quinton de Kock (wk), 3 Ben Cutting, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Krunal Pandya, 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Kieron Pollard, 8 Rahul Chahar, 9 Mayank Markande, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Lasith Malinga
Rajasthan Royals playing 11 today
Three changes for Rajasthan Royals — Smith comes in place of Buttler, who has flown to England for the birth of his child. Stokes in place of Sodhi, and Riyan Parag replaces Rahul Tripathi.
Rajasthan Royals XI: 1 Ajinkya Rahane, 2 Sanju Samson (wk), 3 Steven Smith (capt), 4 Ashton Turner, 5 Ben Stokes 6 Riyan Parag, 7 Jofra Archer 8 Stuart Binny, 9 Shreyas Gopal, 10 Jaydev Unadkat, 11 Dhawal Kulkarni
RR vs MI Toss Result Today
Rajasthan Royals win the toss, and skipper Steve Smith opts to bowl first.
Ajinkya Rahane replaced as RR captain
Big news coming in. Ajinkya Rahane has been replaced by Steve Smith as RR's captain for remaining matches of IPL 2019
That's that from this game. We move to the second match of the day. DC vs KXIP, at Feroz Shah Kotla, where home team has won the toss and decided to field first. Click here to switch to DC vs KXIP game.
DID YOU KNOW
This is Royals' fourth consecutive victory against MI in IPL - the second team to do so after CSK.
Most consecutive ducks in T20 cricket:
4 - C Ganapathy
4 - S Shillingford
4 - T Southee
4 - M Hoggard
4 - L Malinga
4 - M Kartik
4 - T van der Gugten
4 - D Micheal
4 - A Tare
4 - R Toko
4 - ASHTON TURNER*
Jesse Ryder was another player than Ashton Turner to bag two consecutive ducks at the beginning of IPL career.
After 19 overs,Rajasthan Royals 158/5 ( Steven Smith (C) 59 , Stuart Binny 3)
RR Score latest updates
Bumrah comes in and guess what, removes the new man Ashton Turner. That was the perfect delivery to a new man. Fast, angling in and trapped him in front of the stumps. Close run-out chance to dismiss Smith but the RR captain was well in. 5 singles in the over. Well 4 required off the last over. Malinga to bowl the last over. Hold your breath.
Ashton Turner has now bagged two consecutive ducks at the start of his IPL career.
RR vs MI Expert's Voice
Bumrah is taking a shot at the unlikely here. With a little help from Pandya at the other end. Rajasthan are still safe with Smith at the other end but, funnier things have happened in this league. Mumbai can still stage an unlikely win or better still give us another super over.
RR Score latest updates
OUT! Bumrah catches Turner in front of the stumps, beauty of an inswinger, fast-paced, the batsman did not have any answer to the ball. Umpire did not waste even a second to raise his finger.
After 18 overs,Rajasthan Royals 153/4 ( Steven Smith (C) 57 , Ashton Turner 0)
RR Score latest updates
Hardik comes in to bowl the crucial 18th over. Good effort in the field has removed Parag but Smith got that much-needed boundary in the over. Rajasthan need 9 runs in 12 balls. Bumrah to bowl the 19th over.
RR Score latest updates
FOUR! Wide, too wide actually from Hardik to Smith and the batsman carves it beautifully for four to deep backward point.
RR Score latest updates
OUT! Smith hit this to deep mid-wicket and calls for two runs, was not there. Parag running to the danger end - the bowler's end - was fell short of the crease as ricket throw from Cutting reached Hardik and he dislodged the bails. Riyan Parag run out (Cutting/Hardik Pandya) 43(29)
He's starting to look a lot more confident now!
After 17 overs,Rajasthan Royals 145/3 ( Steven Smith (C) 50 , Riyan Parag 42)
RR Score latest updates
Excellent from Smith as he gets four runs on the first ball of the Bumrah over. Gets to his fifty also, one of his better knocks this season for sure. Sharp bouncer from Bumrah hits Parag on the helmet but he is unruffled by it. Rajasthan need 17 runs in 18 balls. This should be walk in the park.
RR Score latest updates
FOUR! Typical Smith, ball angling in to the RR captain and he plays the late cut beautifully, gets four to wide third man region.
After 16 overs,Rajasthan Royals 137/3 ( Steven Smith (C) 43 , Riyan Parag 41)
RR Score latest updates
This is fantastic piece of batting by a 17-year-old kid. Up against Malinga, a T20 veteran and he hits inside-out to the off side, fetched four runs. The last ball was almost slapped for a boundary as well. RR cruising, courtesy of guts of Parag and calmness of Smith. Rajasthan need 25 runs in 24 balls.
RR Score latest updates
FOUR! Brave shot from Parag, Maling bowls a slower one and full length delivery, Parag spots it and smashes it over the cover for a boundary.
RR vs MI Expert's Voice
Riyan Parag is playing a little gem here for his team. He is absorbing all the pressure of scoring the boundaries and letting his captain knock it around. Mumbai need wicket in a bunch here to stage a fight back. Rohit would be counting on some serious Bumrah magic now.
After 15 overs,Rajasthan Royals 128/3 ( Steven Smith (C) 41 , Riyan Parag 34)
RR Score latest updates
Chahar completes his quota. 4 overs, 29 runs and 3 wickets. Not a bad job at all. Got hit for a six in the last over. Fifty-run stand up between Parag and Smith. Parag looking good with every ball here. But his biggest challenge begins now as Malinga, Bumrah will be back in the bowling attack. Rajasthan need 34 runs in 30 balls
RR Score latest updates
SIX! Oh, Parag goes big over long on this time, flight and accepts it whole-heartedly, times the ball so well that it was always going for a six.
After 14 overs,Rajasthan Royals 118/3 ( Steven Smith (C) 39 , Riyan Parag 26)
RR Score latest updates
Hardik continues. A bit of chat between him and Rohit in the middle of the over and it seemed Pandya was reluctant with a field change or a plan. Has gone for two boundaries in the second half of the over. The plan has not worked for sure. RR nearing the target. Rajasthan need 44 runs in 36 balls.
RR Score latest updates
FOUR! Wanted to go big over the point fielder, slashed hard, ball took the outside edge and flew through the vacant slips for four runs.
RR Score latest updates
FOUR! Brilliant from Parag, fuller in length, Parag shuffles in the crease and scoops the ball over the short fine leg region and fetches four runs.
RR vs MI Expert's Voice
Riyan Parag has joined Steve Smith in the middle and has looked mostly untroubled so far with his new captain. Rajasthan should win this if they don't do anything silly from here. While they don't have to take any risks, Smith would remember the 2017 IPL final when he allowed the game to drift in the middle overs.
After 13 overs,Rajasthan Royals 108/3 ( Steven Smith (C) 38 , Riyan Parag 17)
RR Score latest updates
Bumrah has been brought back for one quick over in the middle. Just to keep a check on the flow of runs. As expected, he has done his job, widening the gap between target and balls left. Just 3 off the over. Rajasthan need 54 runs in 42 balls
After 12 overs,Rajasthan Royals 103/3 ( Steven Smith (C) 35 , Riyan Parag 16)
RR Score latest updates
Hardik is back on. Sticks to back of the length, which is his strength. Putting a lot of effort into his bowling here. Just 4 from the over. Hundred up for RR. Equation still in favour of them. Rajasthan need 59 runs in 48 balls.
After 11 overs,Rajasthan Royals 99/3 ( Steven Smith (C) 34 , Riyan Parag 13)
RR Score latest updates
This is good batting from RR. Smith is looking good, playing his shots, running the singles and doubles hard. On the other end, young Parag is not afraid to take on the bowlers and hitting boundaries on the weak deliveries. Rajasthan need 63 runs in 54 balls.
RR Score latest updates
FOUR! What a shot, the young Parag this time sits on one knee and hits this straighter in line delivery from Krunal to the deep mid-wicket boundary
After 10 overs,Rajasthan Royals 90/3 ( Steven Smith (C) 31 , Riyan Parag 7)
RR Score latest updates
Beautiful bowling from Chahar. Is not afraid to ball slower in pace and flight the ball. Yet again, a tidy over from him. Just 4. But he is done with 3 already. Would Rohit bowl him out? Think, he should, considering RR need 72 in 60 balls.
RR vs MI Expert's Voice
Rahul Chahar continues to impress for Mumbai. His twin strike has given his team some leeway into the game. Smith holds the key to this chase now. With the run rate within manageable limits, he can smother away the spinners in these middle overs.
After 9 overs,Rajasthan Royals 86/3 ( Steven Smith (C) 30 , Riyan Parag 4)
RR Score latest updates
Markande is leaking runs from one end. Chahar was the spinner who had replaced him early in the season when he got injured and look how he has grabbed the chance with both hands. Markande coming back in this game has looked out of touch so far. 9 from the over.
And he has carried his good form over to the Sawai Mansingh Stadium as well
RR Score latest updates
FOUR! Markande bowls another short ball, this time it is the new man and youngster Parag who goes on back foot and smashes it to long on boundary
RR Score latest updates
FOUR! Another short-tracker from Markande, Smith rocks back and hits it to long-on boundary.
After 8 overs,Rajasthan Royals 77/3 ( Steven Smith (C) 25 , )
RR Score latest updates
Chahar comes in and delivers for Mumbai. He has brought back Mumbai back into the contest. Two wickets in the over. Samson and Stokes gone. For RR, the onus now on Smith.
RR Score latest updates
OUT! Lovely bowling from Chahar, turned a little after pitching on middle-leg stump line to Stokes, who tried to cut it. There was no room to play the cut. Shot of an out-of-form batsman as the ball took the inside edge and clipped the stumps.
Stokes b Rahul Chahar 0(2)
RR Score latest updates
OUT! That's the end of Samson, yet again he went for the inside-out shot but could not connect it well this time, the ball went up in the air, it came down near the long-off region where Pollard took a safe catch. Samson c Pollard b Rahul Chahar 35(19)
After 7 overs,Rajasthan Royals 75/1 ( Sanju Samson (W) 35 , Steven Smith (C) 23)
RR Score latest updates
Mayank Markande, right-arm leg break, comes into the attack. Smith welcomes him with a maximum. He is looking completely a different batsman in the middle. Captaincy brings the best out of him and he is batting with the same old confidence. Samson continuing his good show in the match. Markande's first over produced 15 runs for RR.
RR scored 60 runs today in PP overs - their second highest this IPL. Their highest is 64, came against KXIP at the same venue.
RR Score latest updates
SIX! As easy as it gets, wow, just wow from Samson. Flighted ball and yet again the inside-out shot comes into effect, the ball travels to extra cover for a flat six.
RR vs MI Expert's Voice
The Samson is flowing at Jaipur, moving ahead not with power but finesse, apt for the pink city. Bizarre tactics from Mumbai who used five bowlers in the first five overs of the innings. If the plan was to prevent Rajasthan batsmen from settling in then it clearly hasn't worked with Samson. Chahar picked the lone wicket to fall in the powerplay. He will need to deliver in the middle overs along with Markande to sieze some initiative back towards the visitors.
RR Score latest updates
SIX! Markande comes into the attack, flights the ball, Smith dances down and hits it over the long-on region for a maximum.
After 6 overs,Rajasthan Royals 60/1 ( Sanju Samson (W) 28 , Steven Smith (C) 15)
RR Score latest updates
Malinga back into the attack. He is bowling his slower ones. They were effective against Samson but Smith has hit two boundaries in the over as Malinga went short and wide. 12 came in the over. Time-out called. End of powerplay, RR surpass fifty.
RR Score latest updates
FOUR! Slower one from Malinga but short and wide as well, Smith waits and hits it through the covers for a boundary.
RR Score latest updates
FOUR! That's the Steve Smith shot, room given and he cuts it away for four. Fifty also up for Rajasthan with that beautiful stroke.
After 5 overs,Rajasthan Royals 48/1 ( Sanju Samson (W) 27 , Steven Smith (C) 4)
RR Score latest updates
Bumrah into the attack. Decent over from him. Mumbai have made a good comeback in the match after getting hit for runs early on. Smith looks a different batsman in captaincy role. Should look to bat deep with Samson. Just 4 off the over.
Steve Smith against MI in IPL:
12, 51, 1, 17, 84*, 45, 23, 79*, 2, 39
After 4 overs,Rajasthan Royals 44/1 ( Sanju Samson (W) 26 , Steven Smith (C) 1)
RR Score latest updates
Rahul Chahar, right-arm leg break, comes into the attack, gets hit for two boundaries and then removes Rahane on the fourth ball. Rahane was looking to play his shots today but had departed while trying way too much. Steve Smith joins Samson in the middle.
RR Score latest updates
FOUR! Flighted ball from Chahar and Sanju sweeps it, this time too fine and the ball races way for four behind the wickets.
RR Score latest updates
OUT! Rahane departs, after two boundaries in the over, he wanted to go over the cover fielder, could not hit it well and the ball travelled to Suryakumar Yadav, who took a good low catch. Rahane c Suryakumar Yadav b Rahul Chahar 12(12)
IPL 12 Match 36 RR vs MI at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur: That's the end of the match! 4 leg byes and Rajasthan win the match by 5 wickets. Rohit turned to Malinga to bowl the last over. He bowled on the legs on Binny, he missed to hit it but the ball touched his pads and raced away for four behind the wickets. With this, RR completes 2-0 win over MI in IPL 2019.
IPL 2019, RR vs MI, Today's Match Preview: With the tournament starting to head towards its business end, Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be desperate to salvage their Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign when they host the high-flying Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday.
Having won just two out of eight games so far in IPL 2019, Rajasthan will have to target a victory in every subsequent fixture of theirs, although they face the daunting prospect of facing a Mumbai side that is on a roll with four victories from their last five outings. RR though, will seek inspiration from their victory over the same opponents at the Wankhede Stadium earlier in the tournament, a match that saw Jos Buttler go berserk with the bat to setup a five-wicket victory after the home team set them a 188-run target.
Mumbai outplayed Delhi Capitals in their last outing. While the Pandya brothers — Hardik and Krunal — forged a quick partnership in the slog overs to help their side post a total that was 20 runs above the par score, the MI bowlers made the most of the slow conditions on offer to stifle the Delhi batsmen, restricting them to 128/9 at the end of the innings.
Rajasthan, on the other hand, suffered yet another loss to Kings XI Punjab, although the one at Mohali was less controversial compared to the fixture at Jaipur. After Kings XI finished on a competitive score of 182/6, Rajasthan couldn't quite catch up with the required run-rate, and finished 12 runs short of their opponents' total.
Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians Full squad:
Rajasthan Royals Team 2019 Players list: Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Ashton Turner, Ish Sodhi, Oshane Thomas, Liam Livingstone, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Sanju Samson (WK), Shubham Ranjane, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Sudhesan Midhun, Jaydev Unadkat, Prashant Chopra, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla, Riyan Parag, Dhawal Kulkarni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Varun Aaron, Shashank Singh, Manan Vohra, Rahul Tripathi.
Mumbai Indians Team 2019 Players list: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan(w), Krunal Pandya, Alzarri Joseph, Rahul Chahar, Jason Behrendorff, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuvraj Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Aditya Tare, Siddhesh Lad, Evin Lewis, Pankaj Jaiswal, Anukul Roy, Ben Cutting, Mayank Markande, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan, Barinder Sran, Rasikh Salam, Jayant Yadav
Updated Date:
Apr 20, 2019
