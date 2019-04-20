Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of match 37 of IPL 2019 between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab from the Feroz Shah Kotla.

DC take on KXIP in the second game of IPL 2019 double header today. DC lost their previous match against MI by 40 runs at home and need to soon decode the Kotla pitch to return to winning ways. KXIP won their last match against RR by 12 runs.

IPL 2019, DC vs KXIP, Today's Match Preview: Delhi Capitals (DC) take on Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at the Feroz Shah Kotla in the evening fixture of Saturday's double-header, this being the second meeting between the two sides in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019.

Delhi looked set to cruise to an easy victory in their previous outing against Kings XI at the Mohali, before Rishabh Pant's dismissal sparked a spectacular collapse that saw them lose their last seven wickets for just eight runs. Newcomer Sam Curran collected a hat-trick along the way to seal a 14-run victory for the home team.

What will further bolster KXIP's hopes ahead of the upcoming clash is Delhi's poor record at their home ground so far in the season. Barring a victory in the Super Over against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Delhi have struggled at the Kotla, having lost the other three home matches that have taken place so far, including a 40-run hiding at the hands of Mumbai Indians (MI) on Thursday that resulted in them slipping down a place to third in the points table.

KXIP enter the match on the back of a away victory against Rajasthan Royals, beating them by 12 runs at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in an encounter that saw the Kings XI attack restrict the run flow for the opposition batsmen, especially aggressive opener Jos Buttler, and will be the side that will have the mental edge in Saturday's encounter.

Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab Full squad:

Delhi Capitals Team 2019 Players list: Shreyas Iyer(C), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Colin Ingram, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Ankush Bains, Chris Morris, Sherfane Rutherford, Jalaj Saxena, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa, Colin Munro, Manjot Kalra.

Kings XI Punjab Team 2019 Players list: Lokesh Rahul (WK), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin (C), Andrew Tye, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Karun Nair, Moises Henriques, Varun Chakravarthi, Harpreet Brar, Simran Singh, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Hardus Viljoen, Ankit Rajpoot, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi.

