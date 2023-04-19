Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson’s throw to dismiss Lucknow Super Giants batter Nicholas Pooran grabbed attention on Wednesday, when the two teams faced off in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match in Jaipur.

Sandeep Sharma was bowling the final over of the LSG innings. He unleashed a short of a good length ball to Krunal Pandya, who swung and missed the shot, with the ball going to the keeper, Samson, on the bounce.

What a run-out by Captain Sanju Samson – A brilliant direct hit and even Sanju didn't take off his gloves. Captain Sanju leading by example! pic.twitter.com/xOLmTLRO5B — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) April 19, 2023

Krunal set off for the single anyway, and Pooran, running towards the batter’s end, was victim of a very precise run-out from Samson, who went low to collect the ball and aim the direct hit at the stumps with his gloves on.

RR eventually restricted LSG to 154/7 from 20 overs, after R Ashwin took two wickets, finishing with figures of 2/23 from four overs.

