  • RR vs LSG: Sanju Samson unleashes spectacular throw to dismiss Nicholas Pooran; Watch

Sandeep Sharma was bowling the final over of the LSG innings. He unleashed a short of a good length ball to Krunal Pandya, who swung and missed the shot, with the ball going to the keeper, Samson, on the bounce.

Sanju Samson of Rajasthan Royals appeal during match 26 of the Tata Indian Premier League between the Rajasthan Royals and the Lucknow Super Giants held at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur on the 19th April 2023 Photo by: Arjun Singh / SPORTZPICS for IPL

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson’s throw to dismiss Lucknow Super Giants batter Nicholas Pooran grabbed attention on Wednesday, when the two teams faced off in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match in Jaipur.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

Sandeep Sharma was bowling the final over of the LSG innings. He unleashed a short of a good length ball to Krunal Pandya, who swung and missed the shot, with the ball going to the keeper, Samson, on the bounce.

Krunal set off for the single anyway, and Pooran, running towards the batter’s end, was victim of a very precise run-out from Samson, who went low to collect the ball and aim the direct hit at the stumps with his gloves on.

RR eventually restricted LSG to 154/7 from 20 overs, after R Ashwin took two wickets, finishing with figures of 2/23 from four overs.

Updated Date: April 19, 2023 22:21:48 IST

