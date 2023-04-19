Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul survived a couple of early scares during his team’s Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Jaipur on Wednesday. Rahul was dropped not one, but twice by two different RR fielders in the early phase of the game.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

RR had a very early opportunity to dismiss Rahul, in the fourth over of the LSG innings. Sandeep Sharma was the RR bowler who bowled a full delivery on off stump, and Rahul stepped down to play the cover drive towards extra cover, where Yashasvi Jaiswal put down a an easy chance.

Fast forward a couple of overs later, in the sixth over, Rahul was once again dropped, this time by Jason Holder running back from mid-off. Rahul was looking for the loft over mid-off, but he mistimed his shot but eventually survived another scare with Holder putting this down.

Apart from the dropped chances, RR even had a missed run-out opportunity. Rahul was facing Sandeep Sharma in the same over when he was first dropped, and took off for a single after hitting towards extra cover. Jaiswal put up a diving effort to aim at the bowler’s end for a direct hit, but he missed on this occasion. The situation would have been very different, had Jaiswal successfully completed the direct hit, since Rahul was well out of his crease.

Rahul was eventually dismissed for 39 by Jason Holder. Rahul was caught by Jos Buttler at long-on.

Earlier, RR had won the toss and opted to field against LSG.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.