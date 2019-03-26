G Rajaraman, senior journalist 23:41 (IST)

The game appeared to be slipping out of its hands when Jos Buttler was in charge of the Rajasthan Royals’ pursuit of 185-run target but Kings XI Punjab clawed back magnificently after its skipper and off-spinner, R Ashwin, ‘Mankaded’ the dangerous Buttler. It was perhaps the only way Buttler could be dismissed tonight.

It was a signal for Kings XI Punjab to claim wickets by the heap, though it must be said that KL Rahul’s effort to catch Steve Smith at extra cover was another huge moment. Rajasthan Royals has only itself to blame for not managing the chase after being on top in the first half of its chase with Buttler’s half-century laying a grand platform.

The home side lost out when Ben Stokes tried to hit Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb-ur-Rehman out of the ground a second time and ended up skying a catch. Rajasthan Royals needed someone to approach the rest of the chase with a calm mind and it did find that batsman to see the team over the line, especially after the best bowler of the day Ashwin, had run out of his quota of overs.