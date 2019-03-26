- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 6 wickets
- Indian Premier League, 2019 RAJ Vs PUN Kings XI Punjab beat Rajasthan Royals by 14 runs
- Indian Premier League, 2019 MUM Vs DC Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 37 runs
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA Vs SL South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 45 runs (D/L method)
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK Vs AUS Australia beat Pakistan by 8 wickets
- Indian Premier League, 2019 DC vs CHE - Mar 26th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK vs AUS - Mar 27th, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 KOL vs PUN - Mar 27th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 26th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 28th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 ZIMW vs MOZW - May 5th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Rahul Gandhi's minimum income guarantee scheme, if it comes to fruition, will be the biggest in the world
-
In Manipur, repealing AFSPA takes a backseat as political leaders shift focus to Citizenship (Amendment) Bill
-
Travels through the Hindi belt: For farm workers in Bihar's Darbhanga, seasonal migration to Punjab only hope of livelihood
-
Trumps hail Mueller report ruling out criminal collusion between president, Russia; Senators demand release of full report
-
Naresh Goyal steps down from Jet Airways board: Eight charts depict cash-strapped airline's performance over one and half decade
-
Filmfare Awards 2019: Inclusion of Critics' Choice category doesn't hold water in times when content is the king
-
At the Banni Pashu Mela, a unique glimpse into the lives of Kutch's maaldhari communities
-
Ex-McKinsey MD Rajat Gupta says worst part of imprisonment in insider trading case was 'not being there for family'
-
India Open 2019: PV Sindhu puts trauma of faltering in crucial finals behind her to lead India's charge on home turf
-
गरीबी हटाने के नाम पर कांग्रेस राजनीति कर रही है: अरुण जेटली
-
सुधार से खुद को अलग नहीं रख सकता चुनाव आयोग: सुप्रीम कोर्ट
-
जेट एयरवेज को मिली 1500 करोड़ रुपए की फंडिंग, चेयरमैन नरेश गोयल का इस्तीफा
-
राहुल का चुनावी मास्टरस्ट्रोक, कहा- जीते तो गरीबों के खाते में डालेंगे 72 हजार रुपए सालाना
-
Loksabha Election 2019: UP में कांग्रेस को फिर से स्थापित करने के लिए 'ब्राह्मण' पर ही दांव क्यों लगाना चाहती हैं प्रियंका
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3570
|108
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8508
|120
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|6181
|112
|5
|Australia
|5254
|105
|6
|Pakistan
|4979
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|England
|3036
|121
|4
|Australia
|3613
|120
|5
|South Africa
|3366
|120
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Indian Premier League 2019 Match 4 Match Result Kings XI Punjab beat Rajasthan Royals by 14 runs
1st Innings
2nd Innings
HIGHLIGHTS
The Kings breach the Royal fortress!
ALL OVER! Kings XI Punjab beat Rajasthan Royals by 14 runs. Geez it has been one helluva match. So many twists and turns, ebbs and flows but it was the visitors, who held their nerve to prevail in their opening fixture.
OUT! Unadkat is taken by surprise by a sharp bouncer, which he top edges but there is more drama as Nicholas Pooran and Ankit Rajpoot converge and collide, but the bowler has held on to the catch. Thankfully no injuries to any of the players. RR lose another one
Unadkat c and b Rajpoot 1(2)
OUT! What is happening!? Royals are in complete disarray. Their fortress is all but breached. Yorker from Shami and Archer is unable get bat on ball. Wanders for a quick bye but Gowtham isn't interested. Pooran throws and misses, Shami collects it and whips the bails. Two batsmen strangled right in between
Jofra Archer run out (Pooran/Shami) 2(2)
OUT! Tripathi jumped out of his crease and looked to go down the ground, eyeing the long on boundary, but hardly gets enough power behind it. Simple catch for Rahul at long on. R Tripathi c Rahul b Mujeeb 1(4)
OUT! SIX and OUT! Stokes tries to repeat what he did the previous ball, but Mujeeb is up to the challenge, dragged the length a touch and Stokes couldn't get all off it.
Stokes c (sub)Nair b Mujeeb 6(2)
OUT! Samson miscues a big hit down the ground and Ashwin settles under it to complete the catch. Ashwin is pumped and so is Curran. KXIP are back in it and how!
Samson c Ashwin b Sam Curran 30(25)
OUT! KL Rahul grabs a spectacular diving catch to end Smith's stay and the former Australian captain becomes Curran's maiden wicket in IPL. Curran slanted it full and across and Smith tries to arc back and slice it over covers, KL Rahul hares across the turf and puts in the dive to pull off a sensational catch.
Smith c Rahul b Sam Curran 19(16)
OUT! Controversy erupts! R Ashwin has ran out Buttler even before he has bowled the delivery. Often called as 'Mankanded', Sunil Gavaskar would prefer it to be called 'Browned'. Buttler is absolutely livid.Ashwin and he are involved in a heated arguement. The appeal is upheld. There is a lot of pointing. Replays confirm Buttler left his crease but doubts over Ashwin waited for the batsman to walk out of his crease during his delivery stride remain. Buttler has to walk but he unleashes what do not seem pleasant words. Tragic and controversial end to what has been a fabulous innings.
JC Buttler run out (Ashwin) 69
OUT! R Ashwin gets his opposite number! Kings XI skipper has delivered just when his team needed. It was the carrom ball and Rahane was trying open the face of the bat and run it down through slips, but ends up playing inside the line of the ball, expecting the ball to come in. The off pole is uprooted and the visitors celebrate.
Rahane b Ashwin 27(20)
FIFTY! Buttler raises a fine half-century. Lifts the length ball outside off over mid off to get to his half-century. Reaches there in 29 balls.
OUT! Stokes gets another one. Wide of off but there was no pace on it as Pooran tried to clear the long-on boundary but could only find the fielder.
Pooran c Rahane b Stokes 12(14). KXIP: 167/4.
WICKET! Stokes finally gets Gayle. He was in full flow as he went for another aggressive shot as he pulled Stokes to mid-wicket but Tripathi did very well. Timed his jump perfectly to take the catch.
Gayle c R Tripathi b Stokes 79(47). KXIP: 144/3.
OUT! Gowtham strikes to remove Agarwal. He was looking to go big. Cleared his front leg for a big hit over mid-off but Kulkarni takes a sharp catch at the ropes. Somehow manages to not touch the boundary.
Agarwal c D Kulkarni b Gowtham 22(24). KXIP: 60/2.
OUT! Big Wicket! Rahul falls in the first over as WK Buttler takes a fantastic catch! Back of the length dlivery and Rahul got on to the back-foot for a punch but a little bit of movement tricks him into edging it as Buttler dives to his right for the catch.,
Rahul c Buttler b D Kulkarni 4(4) [4s-1]. KXIP: 4/1.
Rajasthan Royals XI: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Jos Buttler(w), Steven Smith, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Krishnappa Gowtham, Rahul Tripathi, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni
Kings XI Punjab XI: Chris Gayle, Lokesh Rahul(w), Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ankit Rajpoot
R Ashwin: It's a new season and we have new hopes. Don't think the wicket will change much, but we were also looking to bowl first. As far as this bunch goes, they are very keen, and there is no baggage from the past, so we don't care about the old records.
Ajinkya Rahane: It's important to start well, and the preparation that we have had has been fantastic. We need to start well, get some momentum, and stay in the moment.
TOSS: Ajinkya Rahane wins toss, Rajasthan Royals decide to bowl first at Jaipur
That's all folks end of a very heady game, which has spilled into Tuesday and that is going to happen for the next month and a half. As usual thank you for your company. Will see you tomorrow for the Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings game, both the franchises started their campaign with a win, so do tune into what is surely going to be an interesting contest.
Gayle: This is a big ground to be honest. I have been in a good form England series and it's good to start IPL on a positive note. To get some runs on the board upfront was good. Good win overall. Sometimes some people will write you off but It's still early days and I'm enjoying my cricket. Sarfaraz got some runs and that is very important for us. The youngsters have got my back and I will go after it.
Chris Gayle is named the Player of the Match
R Ashwin: We knew after six overs it is going to slow down so credit to bowlers on how they bowled. I have been working on a lot of variations so I am pretty happy that it worked. No really argument on Buttler's decision, its pretty instinctive. I was not even at the crease and Buttler just left the crease. We ended on the right side of the coin, but I definitely think that those are game-changing moments. Sam had a bad day with the ball, but he came back well.
Ajinkya Rahane, Rajasthan Royals captain: I thought we were batting really well. Especially Buttler. I thought with 39 required off 24 balls we would get there but the I think Kings XI bowled really well during the last three overs. When you are chasing 180 plus, someone has to go really hard. Sadly we aren't allowed to mention on the controversial issue (mankanding of Buttler) surely the match referee will have a look. We will take it sportingly and move forward. Jofra has been bowling really well for us.
Last five overs today:
KXIP: 59/2
RR: 35/7
This is KXIP’s first victory at Jaipur in IPL against Royals out of six encounters.
The game appeared to be slipping out of its hands when Jos Buttler was in charge of the Rajasthan Royals’ pursuit of 185-run target but Kings XI Punjab clawed back magnificently after its skipper and off-spinner, R Ashwin, ‘Mankaded’ the dangerous Buttler. It was perhaps the only way Buttler could be dismissed tonight.
It was a signal for Kings XI Punjab to claim wickets by the heap, though it must be said that KL Rahul’s effort to catch Steve Smith at extra cover was another huge moment. Rajasthan Royals has only itself to blame for not managing the chase after being on top in the first half of its chase with Buttler’s half-century laying a grand platform.
The home side lost out when Ben Stokes tried to hit Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb-ur-Rehman out of the ground a second time and ended up skying a catch. Rajasthan Royals needed someone to approach the rest of the chase with a calm mind and it did find that batsman to see the team over the line, especially after the best bowler of the day Ashwin, had run out of his quota of overs.
The Kings breach the Royal fortress!
ALL OVER! Kings XI Punjab beat Rajasthan Royals by 14 runs. Geez it has been one helluva match. So many twists and turns, ebbs and flows but it was the visitors, who held their nerve to prevail in their opening fixture.
FOUR! Kulkarni is able to crunch a drive through covers. However, it is too little too late.
OUT! Unadkat is taken by surprise by a sharp bouncer, which he top edges but there is more drama as Nicholas Pooran and Ankit Rajpoot converge and collide, but the bowler has held on to the catch. Thankfully no injuries to any of the players. RR lose another one
Unadkat c and b Rajpoot 1(2)
After 19 overs,Rajasthan Royals 164/7 ( Krishnappa Gowtham 3 , Jaydev Unadkat 1)
Perfect penultimate over from Shami. Nailing the yorkers and varying the pace when needed. Royals continue to crumble and now need 21 and a miracle to win the game.
Kings XI Punjab appeared to have turned around a match that was slipping from its hands, running Jofra Archer out after he was involved in a mix up with K Gowtham in the penultimate over. With five wickets collapsing in a hurry, the Rajasthan Royals chase has all but come off the wheels.
Ankit Rajpoot followed that run out up with a caught and bowled dismissal of Jaydev Unadkat.
The home side will wonder why Ben Stokes had to chance his arm once too often against Mujeeb-ur-Rehman when the smarter option would have to play the rest of his deliveries out with risking it after he had hit a massive six.
OUT! What is happening!? Royals are in complete disarray. Their fortress is all but breached. Yorker from Shami and Archer is unable get bat on ball. Wanders for a quick bye but Gowtham isn't interested. Pooran throws and misses, Shami collects it and whips the bails. Two batsmen strangled right in between
Jofra Archer run out (Pooran/Shami) 2(2)
After 18 overs,Rajasthan Royals 158/6 ( Krishnappa Gowtham 0 , Jofra Archer 0)
The wheels have simply come off Royals' chase. Suicidal batting from Stokes and Tripathi as they depart in Mujeeb's over to leave 27 runs needed off 12 balls
OUT! Tripathi jumped out of his crease and looked to go down the ground, eyeing the long on boundary, but hardly gets enough power behind it. Simple catch for Rahul at long on. R Tripathi c Rahul b Mujeeb 1(4)
Most runs conceded on IPL debut:
62 - MG Neser
58 - M Mortaza
55 - AV Choudhary
53 - JR Hopes
52 - JP Scantlebury Searles
51 - R Sathish, SAM CURRAN*
Ben Stokes’ fall in the 18th over one ball after clouting Mujeeb-ur-Rehman for a six left Rajasthan Royals’ chase in disarray. The spinner deceived the big hitting batsman with a googly and the skyer was taken by substitute Karun Nair at long-on. Rahul Tripathi drove a catch off the spinner to Ashwin at mid-on and Rajasthan Royals was curtailed to 156 for six in 18 overs, four wickets falling in the span of nine deliveries. The home side was left with 27 runs to get in the last two overs.
OUT! SIX and OUT! Stokes tries to repeat what he did the previous ball, but Mujeeb is up to the challenge, dragged the length a touch and Stokes couldn't get all off it.
Stokes c (sub)Nair b Mujeeb 6(2)
SIX! Ben Stokes is off and running. Gets down on one knee and smokes it over mid wicket for a massive six.
Kings XI Punjab clawed back in to the game with the wickets of Steve Smith and Sanju Samson in Sam Curran’s final over, leaving Rajasthan Royals with two new batsmen in the middle and needing 35 runs in the last three overs. Curran’s wickets came as some balm to the bowler who conceded 52 runs in his four overs
KL Rahul ran a long way from towards the extra cover boundary to dive and complete a fine catch to cut short Steve Smith’s innings on the Australian’s IPL comeback. Two balls later, Sanju Samson skyed a catch to Ashwin. It will need Ben Stokes to play a few lusty blows for Rajasthan Royals to cross the line.
After 17 overs,Rajasthan Royals 150/4 ( Ben Stokes 0 , )
Pretty eventful over that from Curran. He had no wickets for 48 runs off his first three overs. Here he comes and bowls perhaps the match turning over. Giving away just four runs and picking the wickets of two set batsmen. To counter Smith's shuffle across the stumps, Curran bowls a very full delivery to Smith, which is followed by a loud appeal for a leg before. After it was given not out Ashwin challenged the decision only to be overtunned because the according to UltraEdge there was some bat involved. However, it doesn't matter as Smith is out caught two balls later and soon after Samson followed.
OUT! Samson miscues a big hit down the ground and Ashwin settles under it to complete the catch. Ashwin is pumped and so is Curran. KXIP are back in it and how!
Samson c Ashwin b Sam Curran 30(25)
OUT! KL Rahul grabs a spectacular diving catch to end Smith's stay and the former Australian captain becomes Curran's maiden wicket in IPL. Curran slanted it full and across and Smith tries to arc back and slice it over covers, KL Rahul hares across the turf and puts in the dive to pull off a sensational catch.
Smith c Rahul b Sam Curran 19(16)
After 16 overs,Rajasthan Royals 146/2 ( Sanju Samson 27 , Steven Smith 19)
Besides the length ball that Samson struck for six. Shami sends down a very good over. RR take 11 runs off it and now the equation is 39 runs needed off 24 balls. The match has all the makings off it going down to the wire.
Rajasthan Royals took a while to overcome the shock of Kings XI Punjab captain and off-spinner R Ashwin doing a ‘Mankad’ to halt Jos Butter’s dominance but Steve Smith punished Sam Curran’s left-arm pace to leave the home side needing 10 runs an over in the last five overs to complete its chase of 185 for victory.
Smith looked a bit out of touch when he was unable to put away successive ‘free hits’ off Ankit Rajpoot in the 14th over but he pulled Curran to square leg and flicked him wristily for a six to take Rajasthan Royals to 135 for two in 15 overs. With Sanju Samson placing a price on his wicket at the other end, the home side can still fancy its chances of picking up full points.
SIX! Stunning! Samson gives himself some room and pumps it down the ground over long off for six. Such a clean strike.
After 15 overs,Rajasthan Royals 135/2 ( Sanju Samson 19 , Steven Smith 16)
Curran to Smith is probably going to on our telly for sometime later this year during the Ashes, but in the shortest format, Smith has the early bragging rights. After a slightly rusty start, Smith is gradually playing some really good shots. The flick for a six was mind blowing. Royals need 50 off 30 balls.
SIX! How did he pull that off?! Smith shuffles slightly across his wickets and unfurls a stunning flick over mid wicket. Not a big backlift, neither did he use a lot of muscle. All wrists and supreme timing.
FOUR! Smith gets down on his knee and slogs it to mid wicket fence. First boundary for Smith.
Steve Smith's batting average in IPL:
1st innings : 35.91
2nd innings : 38.04
After 14 overs,Rajasthan Royals 118/2 ( Sanju Samson 16 , Steven Smith 3)
Despite two no-balls and obviously as many free-hits, Rajppot just gave away eight runs. RR couldn't make of the two opportunities. Couple of swings and misses for Smith
After 13 overs,Rajasthan Royals 110/2 ( Sanju Samson 14 , Steven Smith 0)
Bizarre end to Buttler's innings and look who walks in... Steve Smith is in. RR will need maintain their cool after what has unfolded. Chase is still on. The world waits to see the return of former Australian captain, can he be the hero in his first IPL game after the ban?
This is the first such instance of a player has been mankaded in IPL - Jos Buttler by Ravichandran Ashwin.
Rajasthan Royals star Jos Buttler’s immense maturity was on display through the middle-overs when he played out Kings XI Punjab skipper and off-spinner R Ashwin with calm diligence. His influence over Sanju Samson was also in evidence as the second-wicket pair handled the spinners, Ashwin and Mujeeb-ur-Rehman with a sensible approach.
It needed Ashwin to ‘Mankad’ Buttler out at the end of the 13th over. Buttler walked away angry after the TV umpire ruled him out after a knock of 69 (43 balls). It will be a dismissal that will be debated for a while after Buttler suggested that Ashwin appeared to halt in his bowling stride and vent his frustration.
At 110 for two in 13 overs, Rajasthan Royals still has its nose ahead as Ashwin has completed his quota of four overs (one for 20). Steve Smith joined Sanju Samson (14 off 15 balls) with Rajasthan Royals needing 75 off seven overs.
OUT! Controversy erupts! R Ashwin has ran out Buttler even before he has bowled the delivery. Often called as 'Mankanded', Sunil Gavaskar would prefer it to be called 'Browned'. Buttler is absolutely livid.Ashwin and he are involved in a heated arguement. The appeal is upheld. There is a lot of pointing. Replays confirm Buttler left his crease but doubts over Ashwin waited for the batsman to walk out of his crease during his delivery stride remain. Buttler has to walk but he unleashes what do not seem pleasant words. Tragic and controversial end to what has been a fabulous innings.
JC Buttler run out (Ashwin) 69
Jos Buttler continued his dominance of the Kings XI Punjab attack as he kept Rajasthan Royals’ pursuit of 185 for victory on track. His 64 off 35 balls (10 fours, two sixes) energised the stands in the Sawai Man Singh Stadium as Rajasthan Royals reached 96 for one at the halfway stage. He took Ankit Rapoot on in the 10th over after a run of three economic overs.
Sanju Samson, who walked in at Ajinkya Rahane’s fall, was happy to rotate the strike for Buttler to assert his class. Rajasthan Royals held the upper-hand after 8 overs in the chase. With the track, not playing true, Buttler’s batting made it Rajasthan Royals’ game to lose. Kings XI Punjab was left hoping that its spinners would deliver a couple of wickets soon.
After 12 overs,Rajasthan Royals 105/1 ( Jos Buttler (W) 67 , Sanju Samson 11)
Ashwin brings Mujeeb back into the attack and he slips in a good over. So the Kings XI have managed to apply the brakes somewhat. Now they need a wicket. Required rate inches to 10.
Most consecutive 50-plus scores against KXIP in IPL:
6 - David Warner
4 - Chris Gayle, JOS BUTTLER*
3 - Lendl Simmons
After 11 overs,Rajasthan Royals 99/1 ( Jos Buttler (W) 65 , Sanju Samson 7)
Ashwin is the only bowler who is able to contain the batsmen and keep the scoring in check. He needs couple of good overs from the other end to map Kings XI's fightback. Which bowler will put their hand up? He completes his third over giving away just three singles. He is yet to concede a boundary.
After 10 overs,Rajasthan Royals 96/1 ( Jos Buttler (W) 64 , Sanju Samson 5)
Buttler continues to toy with the field and the bowler. KXIP continue to bleed fours and at the half way stage the Kings XI are closing in on 100 having lost just one wicket.
FOUR! Makes room by backing away on the leg side and cracks it over the infield on the off side for another boundary
FOUR! Buttler swiftly gets across his stumps and scoops it over to fine leg boundary
Kings XI Punjab restored some balance in the proceeding through R Ashwin’s off-spin and Ankit Rajpoot’s fast-medium bowling soon after the power play. With skipper Ashwin castling his counterpart Ajinkya Rahane at the start of the ninth over for 27 (20 balls), Kings XI found the breakthrough that it was looking for.
But at 78 for one in 8.1 overs, with Jos Buttler unbeaten on 51 off 29 balls, Rajasthan Royals will have to bat poorly to lose the game from here. The chase of 185, with Buttler in ominous form, appears to be tilted in the home side’s favour but it will have to reckon with playing out the remaining two overs from the visiting captain and scoring off the other bowlers.
After 9 overs,Rajasthan Royals 83/1 ( Jos Buttler (W) 53 , Sanju Samson 3)
Samson comes to the crease at number three. Buttler seems to have decided not to go after Ashwin and perhaps play him out. Five runs and a much-needed wicket for KXIP in the over.
Bowlers dismissing Ajinkya Rahane most times in IPL:
6 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar
4 - RAVICHANDRAN ASHWIN*
3 - Karn Sharma, Amit Mishra, Sunil Narine, Shabhaz Nadeem
OUT! R Ashwin gets his opposite number! Kings XI skipper has delivered just when his team needed. It was the carrom ball and Rahane was trying open the face of the bat and run it down through slips, but ends up playing inside the line of the ball, expecting the ball to come in. The off pole is uprooted and the visitors celebrate.
Rahane b Ashwin 27(20)
After 8 overs,Rajasthan Royals 78/0 ( Ajinkya Rahane (C) 27 , Jos Buttler (W) 51)
Ankit Rajpoot nips the ball around, gets a cross seamed delivery to zip past Buttler's edge, shows some agression after nailing a yorker. More importantly bowls three dots to Buttler but Buttler has the last laugh with a boundary off the final ball to reach his fifty.
FIFTY! Buttler raises a fine half-century. Lifts the length ball outside off over mid off to get to his half-century. Reaches there in 29 balls.
IPL 12 Match 4 RR vs KXIP at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur: The Kings breach the Royal fortress! ALL OVER! Kings XI Punjab beat Rajasthan Royals by 14 runs
Click here to know when and where to watch IPL Live telecast 2019, LIVE streaming on hotstar, RR vs KXIP 2019 Playing XI, LIVE TV on Star Sports
IPL 2019, RR vs KXIP, Today's Match Preview: The Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) are set to begin their respective campaigns on Monday when they lock horns at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur in the fourth match of the Indian Premier League 2019.
Ajinkya Rahane (R) captain of Rajasthan Royals with Ravichandran Ashwin captain of Kings XI Punjab. Sportzpics
The Royals made a positive comeback to the league after serving a two-year suspension along with Chennai Super Kings (CSK), reaching the playoffs of the 2018 edition under the leadership of India Test vice-captain Ajnkya Rahane. The Jaipur-based franchise won the inaugural edition of the league back in 2008 under Shane Warne's captaincy, and have since then reached the last four on three different occasions.
The Kings XI underwent a change in leadership in 2018 after Ravichandran Ashwin was brought on board from the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS). After getting off to a cracking start in the 11th edition of the league, winning five of their first six game, KXIP underwent a slump and failed to arrest the slide, finishing seventh in the league, just two points ahead of the bottom-ranked Delhi Capitals (who went by Delhi Daredevils before the 2019 edition).
CSK, DC and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have so far collected their first points of the season. The MS Dhoni-led Chennai outplayed southern rivals Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the opening game of the tournament, winning by seven wickets. In the first double header of the season that followed, KKR and DC emerged victorious with wins over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI) respectively.
Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab Full Squads:
Kings XI Punjab Team 2019 Players list: Chris Gayle, Lokesh Rahul(w), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Andrew Tye, Moises Henriques, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Sam Curran, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Varun Chakravarthy, Murugan Ashwin, Simran Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Ankit Rajpoot, Hardus Viljoen, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar.
Rajasthan Royals Team 2019 Players list: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Steven Smith, Jos Buttler(w), Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni, Ish Sodhi, Varun Aaron, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shashank Singh, Liam Livingstone, Shubham Ranjane, Ashton Turner, Riyan Parag, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Sudhesan Midhun, Aryaman Birla, Manan Vohra, Prashant Chopra.
Updated Date:
Mar 26, 2019
Also See
Highlights, IPL 2019, MI vs DC Match at Mumbai, Full Cricket Score: Pant, pacers help DC win by 37 runs
Highlights, IPL 2019, KKR vs SRH Match at Kolkata, Full cricket score: Russell's 19-ball 49 takes Knight Riders home
IPL 2019, RR vs KXIP: R Ashwin sparks 'Mankad' controversy as Kings XI script sensational comeback to beat Royals