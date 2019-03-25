It's a big day for former Australia captain Steve Smith as he returns to competitive cricket in the Indian Premier League for Rajasthan Royals (RR) after serving one-year ban in the wake of the ball-tampering scandal.

Royals, now led by Ajinkya Rahane, will face Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in their opening match of the 12th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL). Punjab, captained by Ravichandran Ashwin, have a strong squad this time around with the likes of Chris Gayle, KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran, Karun Nair and Mayank Agarwal taking charge of the batting department. England's Sam Curran and Mohammed Shami will be the key bowlers for Punjab.

For the Royals, Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler will look to make an impact and would make the most of their availability by getting the team off to a good start as they would leave the team early due to World Cup commitment. Jofra Archer and Jaydev Unadkat will take responsibility with the ball.

Here's everything you need to know about Monday's IPL 2019 match between RR and KXIP:

When will RR vs KXIP fixture take place?

The match between RR and KXIP will take place on 25 March, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The RR-KXIP fixture will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

What time does the match begin?

The RR-KXIP fixture will begin at 8 pm IST, with the toss to take place at 7.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2019?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.

