SIX ! Narine goes big over long on! First six of the innings! KKR 20/0

FOUR ! It's raining boundaries for Narine! This one's swept over the man at short fine! KKR 28/0

FOUR ! Gowtham's taken a serious beating at the hands of Narine, who ends the over with a slog down the ground to collect his fourth four. KKR 32/0

Rahane brings spinner Gowtham in from the other end, and starts off on a nightmarish note, as Narine smacks four fours and a six in the over, with 22 coming off it.

Just what the doctor ordered for KKR. Narine and Lynn get the ball rolling in style. In a small run-chase if the batting side gets 2-3 high scoring overs right at the top, it dents opposition's confidence. And that's what is happening here.

Jofra Archer replaces Dhawal Kulkarni, and bowls a much better over than the first two. Concedes a total of four runs, all of which are collected off the third delivery in which Lynn guides the ball towards the wide third man fence for a boundary.

DROPPED ! Tripathi puts down a chance at backward point after a miscue by Narine off Kulkarni, who comes in from a different end. BOWLED! Lynn gets an inside edge, with the ball clipping the leg stump, but the bail fails to get dislodged ! Kulkarni cannot believe his luck! Meanwhile, the ball runs away to the fine leg fence, and is counted as four byes. Lynn then smashes the ball towards the midwicket fence to extend the bowler's misery. Dot to end the over. KKR need less than 100 with 16 overs and all 10 wickets at their disposal.

SIX ! Lynn brings up the fifty partnership with Narine, advancing down the track and clubbing the ball over long on! KKR 52/0

Lynn shuffles down the track and lofts the ball over long on to bring up the fifty stand. Quick single to the Aussie off the third delivery. Leg bye off the next ball. Eight off the over.

FOUR ! Heaved away towards the midwicket fence, where the ball lands between two converging fielders, bounces once before crossing over the rope. KKR 58/0

FOUR ! Long on had been moved to deep midwicket, and Narine simply changed the direction of his slog, hitting it down the ground on this occasion! KKR 64/0

Both these KKR batters might be lucky to still stay at the crease but they are making the most out it. The visitors need less than run a ball right now. Feel Rajasthan made a mistake by bowling a spinner to Narine inside the powerplay. The left-hander loves such situations. That over has got him going.

Narine smacks the ball towards the leg side off the second and third deliveries, collecting a four and a two respectively. Smacks the ball towards long on for a boundary off the fourth. Wide off the penultimate delivery. 11 off the over. End of what turned out to be a terrific powerplay for KKR. Umpire signals timeout at the end of the over.

Shreyas Gopal is brought into the attack in the seventh over, and he starts off with a tidy one, conceding just three. KKR, meanwhile, are running away with the game. RR need a wicket or two to halt their charge.

SIX ! Narine gets down on one knee, and clears the midwicket fence with ease! KKR 78/0

SIX ! Narine again on one knee, this time clears the cow corner fence! Cries of 'CAAAATCH', but the fielder standing there had no chance. KKR 84/0

Sudeshan Midhun, making his debut today, is brought into the attack. Lynn collects a single of the first, followed by a wide. Appeal for lbw against Narine, but was pitched outside leg, with two leg byes coming off it. Narine gets down on one knee, and smashes the ball over the midwicket fence for his second maximum. Another lbw appeal by Midhun, this time off the penultimate delivery, but is once again turned down. Narine ends the over with another big hit, this time over cow corner. 16 off the over!

SIX ! Down on one knee, and slog-swept over the square-leg fence by Lynn! KKR 90/0

OUT ! The partnership is finally broken, as Narine gets a bottom edge while looking to heave the ball towards the off side, with Smith taking a fine catch at slip. KKR 91/1

Gopal continues from the other end. Lynn smashes the ball over deep square-leg for a six off the first delivery, and collects a single off the next ball. Narine departs after bottom-edging the ball to Smith, who takes a sharp catch at slip. Uthappa gets off the mark with a single off the last ball of the over. Eight runs and a wicket off the over.

Finally the home team gets something to cheer for. Narine was in a mood for an early finish tonight. But finally the opening partnership is broken. However, the job has been done. The asking rate less than five now and stage is set for the middle-order to close this game within the 15th or 16th over.

FOUR! Lynn slashes the ball, edging it through the vacant slip region, and short third man eventually loses the race; KKR 103/1

Uthappa starts off with a cracking drive through extra cover to collect his first boundary, following it up by guiding the ball towards third man for three. Lynn brings up the 100 for KKR with a boundary off the next delivery, and collects a single off the penultimate delivery. Uthappa collects a single off the last ball. KKR need just 35 off 60 balls.

SIX ! Right out of the screws, and Lynn manages to land the ball on the windscreen of the promotional car that's put on display beyond the midwicket fence. KKR 112/1

Fifty up for Chris Lynn off just 31 balls ! Gets to the milestone with a single in the 11th over. KKR 113/1

OUT! Lynn attempts to heave the ball over the square-leg fence, but doesn't get the distance, as Midhun collects the catch near the boundary rope. Gopal collects his second wicket of the evening. KKR 114/2

Lynn smashes the ball over the midwicket fence off the second delivery, collecting a single off the next ball to bring up his fifty. However, his innings comes to an end two deliveries later as he holes out to Midhun at deep backward square leg. 10 runs and a wicket off Gopal's third over. KKR need 25 off 54 balls.

Archer returns to the attack, conceding just three runs off his third over. Both Archer and Gopal have bowled good spells so far in the day. With two new batsmen at the crease, it looks like the Knight Riders might have to wait a little longer for their victory. KKR need 22 off 48 balls.

SIX ! This one's hit straight over the bowler's head! Gopal's leaking runs aplenty in his final over. KKR 133/2

So, Gill gets a promotion in the batting order. A much needed one for the youngster. He needs some time in the middle to get into the grooves. A sensible call by the think-tank.

Gopal bowls out his quota, conceding 15 runs off it with Uthappa smashing his Karnataka teammate for two sixes. KKR nearly at the finish line, needing just seven runs to with as many overs at their disposal.

The Rajasthan Royals have been completely outplayed in this game, with the Knight Riders winning this with 37 balls to spare! Ben Stokes is brought into the attack in the 14th over, conceding four byes first up, followed by two singles. Stokes concedes a wide off the final delivery to bring the match to an anti-climactic end.

"We thought, on that wicket, 150-160 would've been really good. At least we've gotta fight. Don't think we bowled according to our plans. I'm sure guys will take this as a motivation. Dropped catches will happen. Things which happened to Lynn (off Kulkarni's bowling) are uncontrollables. (On Midhun) Tough on him. Thought behind playing two leg-spinners was that wicket was going to be slow. This was the right time to give him an opportunity," says vanquished captain Ajinkya Rahane.

Winning this game with 37 balls to spare is huge statement under the circumstances. A major boost for KKR's net run rate. Actually that's what happens when their two power-hitters at the top get going. But the primary credit for this win should go to their bowlers for restricting Rajasthan to 139. Especially, Gurney was exceptional. Feel with all his variations, this Englishman can be the X-factor in KKR's pace department.

"Rode my luck again. It was a nice powerplay, and we sort of cruise-controlled. (On Narine) He's done it for a couple of years now. We don't really talk that much. Just keep it real simple. We're getting some wins on the board, and preparing for something special in the backend," says Chris Lynn, who top-scored for KKR with a 32-ball 50.

Dinesh Karthik, KKR (winning) captain: Pretty clinical effort from us. You get to play on a lot of slow surfaces and you need to adapt to the wickets. Pretty happy with bowlers. Gurney is a professional. He has got the confidence and the skils.

"It was a pitch that suited a cutter options, so a nice venue to make my debut on. My yorker is also an important option, and is something I am working on. (On knuckle ball) I am working on one, but don't think it will be ready this IPL. Will use it in the English summer," says Man of the Match Gurney!

The action shifts to Mohali tomorrow, where KXIP host SRH. For now, it's time for us to bid you all good night!

And that brings us to the end of the Sunday double-header! Both DC and KKR emerged winners after opting to bat first against RCB and RR respectively. RCB continue to remain winless, suffering their sixth loss in as many games so far, while RR remain a place above them with just two points (their only win coming against the Royal Challengers) after getting completely outplayed by Dinesh Karthik's men.

OUT! Rahane caught in front of the wickets, Krishna from the other end, brings it in, and Rahane tried to flick the ball to mid-wicket, missed it completely, ball hit the pads on the back foot, umpire raised the finger straightaway after the appeal, Rahane discussed the possibility of taking a review with Buttler, who decided against it. Rahane removed for 5 . Rahane lbw b Prasidh 5(7)

OUT! Another attempt by Buttler, this time to clear the long-on ropes, he does not connect that well, and while when the ball went up in the air it appeared as if it will clear the boundary easily, as the camera dropped down, Gill was standing right at the ropes and caught it beautifully. Buttler c Shubman Gill b Gurney 37(34)

Krishna returns to the attack. Good over for RR. Two boundaries in the over, square of the wicket on both sides. Smith reaches fifty off 44 balls. 100 up for RR as well. Good knock so far but he needs to take the team to a good total. 150 maybe. Time-out called.

OUT! Gurney comes into the attack and delivers straghtaway, slower ball, Tripathi could not spot it, checked his shot and the ball went up in the air. Chawla caught it safely on the cover. R Tripathi c Chawla b Gurney 6(8)​

So RR ends with 139 on the board. It is a slow pitch and they would have liked to reach at least 150 but none of the set batsmen could hit the ball consistently. Smith with a fine knock of 73 made of 59 balls. We will be back with the chase in a while.

IPL 12 Match 21 RR vs KKR at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in in Jaipur: Kolkata Knight Riders win by eight wickets and move to the top of the IPL 2019 points table!

IPL 2019, RR vs KKR, Today's Match Preview: Rajasthan Royals will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in match 21 of the ongoing season of IPL at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Both teams come into the match on the back of wins against Royal Challengers Bangalore. While KKR registered their highest run-chase in the previous match to beat RCB by five wickets, RR clinched the first win of the season with a seven-wicket victory over Virat Kohli's side.

RR are set to lose a host of World Cup-bound players including Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Steve Smith in the second part of the season and therefore need a streak of wins before that to get close to playoff qualification.

They last played a match on 2 April and will need to hit the ground running immediately against KKR. Another major headache for RR will be contain the mighty Andre Russell, who has smashed 207 runs at an average of 103.50 and with a strike rate of 268.83 so far in four matches. The West Indian all-rounder has been the Man of the Match in all three wins of KKR and showed against RCB that no target is too much for the Dinesh Karthik's side.

Apart from Russell, other KKR batsmen with exception of Robin Uthappa and Nitish Rana have struggled to find some consistency and KKR would hope for them to fire against RR and not to leave the job once again to the lower-order.

Meanwhile, RR would want Smith and Stokes to find their best form. They have also been guilty at times of letting the game slip out of their hands despite being in control of things. The team needs to improve on that front as well.

Both teams have been on the winning side on nine occasions in 18 matches played between these two sides.

Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders Full Squads

Rajasthan Royals Team 2019 Players list: Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Ashton Turner, Ish Sodhi, Oshane Thomas, Liam Livingstone, Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson, Shubham Ranjane, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Sudhesan Midhun, Jaydev Unadkat, Prashant Chopra, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla, Riyan Parag, Dhawal Kulkarni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Varun Aaron, Shashank Singh, Manan Vohra, Rahul Tripathi.

Kolkata Knight Riders Team 2019 Players list: Dinesh Karthik (capt), Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Rana, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Harry Gurney, K C Cariappa and Yarra Prithviraj.

