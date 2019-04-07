First Cricket
IPL | Match 19 Apr 06, 2019
SRH vs MI
Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 40 runs
IPL | Match 18 Apr 06, 2019
CSK vs KXIP
Chennai Super Kings beat Kings XI Punjab by 22 runs
IPL Apr 07, 2019
RCB vs DC
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
IPL Apr 07, 2019
RR vs KKR
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
IPL 2019 LIVE Telecast, RR vs KKR: Today's match, when and where to watch live cricket score, broadcast, coverage on TV and live streaming online on Hotstar

IPL 2019 Live Streaming: Here's everything you need to know about the coverage of the IPL 2019 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

FirstCricket Staff, Apr 07, 2019 09:25:53 IST

Rajasthan Royals (RR) were made to wait for three games before collecting their first win of Indian Premier League 2019, defeating the beleaguered Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by seven wickets at their home ground.

Continuing their new-found winning momentum, however, will not quite be an easy prospect as they face the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their next fixture in the second game of the Sunday double-header.

File image of Rajasthan Royals captain Ajinkya Rahane. Sportzpics

File image of Rajasthan Royals captain Ajinkya Rahane. Sportzpics

KKR romped to their third victory with a five-wicket win over the Virat Kohli-led RCB at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday. West Indian all-rounder Andre Russell was at his destructive best once again, smashing an unbeaten 48 off 13 balls to help the Knight Riders successfully chase the 206-run target down with five deliveries to spare, rescuing them from a tight position in which they were left needing 53 off the last three overs.

The Royals also beat Kohli and Co in their last outing, with Karnataka leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal playing a key role in shaping his team's victory with a tidy bowling performance, finishing with 3/12 from four overs to restrict the Bangalore team to a sub-par 158/4. England's Jos Buttler then struck a half-century as the Royals easily chased the target down with plenty of balls to spare.

Here are all the details concerning the live coverage of the RR-KKR match on Sunday:

When will RR vs KKR fixture take place?

The match between RR and KKR will take place on 7 April, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The RR vs KKR fixture will be played at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur.

What time does the match begin?

The RR-KKR fixture will begin at 8 pm IST, with the toss to take place at 7.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2019?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps

Updated Date: Apr 07, 2019 09:25:53 IST

Tags : Ajinkya Rahane, Andre Russell, Ben Stokes, Chris Lynn, Cricket, Dinesh Karthik, IPL 2019, IPL 2019 KKR, IPL 2019 Live Streaming, IPL 2019 RR, Kolkata Knight Riders, Kuldeep Yadav, Rajasthan Royals, Shreyas Gopal, Sports, Steve Smith

