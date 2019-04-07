Rajasthan Royals (RR) were made to wait for three games before collecting their first win of Indian Premier League 2019, defeating the beleaguered Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by seven wickets at their home ground.

Continuing their new-found winning momentum, however, will not quite be an easy prospect as they face the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their next fixture in the second game of the Sunday double-header.

KKR romped to their third victory with a five-wicket win over the Virat Kohli-led RCB at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday. West Indian all-rounder Andre Russell was at his destructive best once again, smashing an unbeaten 48 off 13 balls to help the Knight Riders successfully chase the 206-run target down with five deliveries to spare, rescuing them from a tight position in which they were left needing 53 off the last three overs.

The Royals also beat Kohli and Co in their last outing, with Karnataka leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal playing a key role in shaping his team's victory with a tidy bowling performance, finishing with 3/12 from four overs to restrict the Bangalore team to a sub-par 158/4. England's Jos Buttler then struck a half-century as the Royals easily chased the target down with plenty of balls to spare.

Here are all the details concerning the live coverage of the RR-KKR match on Sunday:

When will RR vs KKR fixture take place?

The match between RR and KKR will take place on 7 April, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The RR vs KKR fixture will be played at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur.

What time does the match begin?

The RR-KKR fixture will begin at 8 pm IST, with the toss to take place at 7.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2019?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.

