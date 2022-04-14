RR vs GT Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022, today match live update

Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans will be looking to get back to winning ways when they clash with Rajasthan Royals on Thursday. The high-octane clash will take place at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Sports Academy.

Rajasthan Royals are at the top of the points table with three wins in four outings and look a very strong unit. They have defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants in the tournament so far. Their only defeat was against the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the side would want to correct the mistakes they committed in the match.

Gujarat Titans too have six points in four matches and their only defeat this season came in the last game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Hardik Pandya-led side would want to bounce back from the mistakes they made in the previous game. The side has looked rather well-balanced and the manner of their wins against the Lucknow Super Giants, Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings should give them confidence.

The Titans have given Matthew Wade a consistent run so far in the tournament, but the Australian has not sparkled. This could prompt them to go in with Rahmanullah Gurbaz, the exciting batter from Afghanistan. Shubman Gill has been in good form and captain Hardik Pandya is getting better with each match.

Rajasthan, on the other hand, had a blip in their last match against Royal Challengers Bangalore and they would need their power-packed top order to be more consistent. R Ashwin had an off day with the ball as did Prasidh Krishna and these players would be keen to set the record straight against Gujarat.

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans predicted playing XI:

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag/Karun Nair, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna

Gujarat Titans: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Darshan Nalkande, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.