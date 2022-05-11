IPL 2022 RR vs DC Live Cricket Score and Update: Rishabh Pant and Co look to get back to winning ways

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Live update - IPL 2022 RR vs DC cricket score, 58th IPL Match Live Coverage: It's a crucial phase in the tournament now. DC lost their last match against CSK and would be looking to get back to winning ways. RR on the other hand got back to winning ways against PBKS after two defeats in a row. They would be looking to continue the momentum. We can expect a cracker.

Preview: Sanju Samson‘s Rajasthan Royals will take on Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday (11 May). This clash is very important for both the sides as it could well define their journey for the rest of the season.

Click here to view the points table

Rajasthan Royals are placed more securely ahead of this game as they have seven wins from eleven matches, but they would now look to aim for a top two finish. They come into this contest after a comprehensive win over Punjab Kings. Their victory in the previous fixture should give them a lot of confidence.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals are struggling to find any momentum. They come into this game after being hammered by CSK in their last encounter. DC need to win this match with a big margin if they have to stay in contention to qualify for the playoffs.

When will the Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals match be played?

The RR vs DC IPL 2022 match will take place on 11 May.

Where will the Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals match be held?

The RR vs DC IPL 2022 match will be held at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals match start?

The RR vs DC IPL 2022 match will start at 7:30 pm. The toss will be held at 7 pm.

Where can you watch RR vs DC IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The RR vs DC IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The RR vs DC match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the RR vs DC IPL 2022 match.

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, , Riyan Parag, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Karun Nair, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Kuldip Yadav, Rassie van der Dussen, Tejas Baroka, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal.

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav,Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed, Mandeep Singh, Lungi Ngidi, Ashwin Hebbar, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ripal Patel, Chetan Sakariya, Srikar Bharat, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPl Live Score UpdateLatest IPL Schedule 2022 , and , IPl 2022 Points tableEntertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.