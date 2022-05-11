Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
Cricket

RR vs DC Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury update And Pitch Report

It has been a strange season for Delhi Capitals. They started the season with a number of their players injured or unavailable and then COVID-19 hit the camp – they have never won two matches on the bounce and yet, are still in the race to make it to the playoffs. Amid all this, the Delhi-based franchise has shown that they have players who are match-winners and have won a number of games quite comprehensively.

Captain of Delhi Capitals Rishabh Pant during Match 55 of the IPL 2022 between the Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on 8 May, 2022. Sportzpics for IPL

They take on the Rajasthan Royals, another side that seems to have all the bases covered, but have struggled to find the perfect combination. However, they are better placed than Delhi and look a more balanced unit.

These two teams will clash on 11 May at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium. While Rajasthan Royals come into this encounter after beating Punjab Kings quite comprehensively, Delhi Capitals copped a real hammering at the hands of the Chennai Super Kings in their last fixture.

Ahead of the match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals; here is everything you need to know:

RR vs DC Telecast

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels will broadcast the Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals encounter.

RR vs DC Live Streaming

The match between Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

RR vs DC Match Details

The RR vs DC match will be played at the DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai on Wednesday, 11 May, at 7:30 PM IST.

RR vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Jos Buttler

Vice-Captain: David Warner

Suggested Playing XI for RR vs DC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson

Batsmen: Yashasvi Jaiswal, David Warner, Rovman Powell

All-rounders: R Ashwin, Axar Patel

Bowlers: Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Trent Boult

RR vs DC Probable XIs:

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen

Delhi Capitals: Srikar Bharat, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c), Lalit Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed

Updated Date: May 11, 2022 09:40:57 IST

