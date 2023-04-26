Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on high-flying Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a high-octane IPL 2023 clash on Thursday. CSK are currently on a three-game winning streak and occupy the top position on the IPL 2023 points table with 10 points from seven matches. RR are on a two-game losing streak and are third with eight points from seven matches.

Considering their good form, CSK could afford a defeat on Thursday, but for RR it’s almost like a must-win match. Not because a defeat will put them out of contention for playoffs but because it would lead to more pressure and frustration.

Before the much-anticipated RR vs CSK clash, we take a look at the head-to-head record for both teams and the weather report for Jaipur.

RR vs CSK: Head-to-head

In 27 matches so far, CSK have won 15 games while Royals have secured victories in 12 games.

RR vs CSK: Weather report

Isolated thunderstorms are predicted in Jaipur on Thursday with chances of rain being 40% which means we could see a disruption during the match. The temperature around the match should be 28 degrees Celsius.

Here’s everything you need to know about live streaming RR vs CSK match:

When is the RR vs CSK IPL 2023 match?

The RR vs CSK IPL 2023 match will be played on 27 April 2023.

Where will the RR vs CSK IPL 2023 match be played?

The RR vs CSK IPL 2023 match will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

What time will the RR vs CSK IPL 2023 match start?

The RR vs CSK IPL 2023 match will start at 7.30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7 PM IST.

Where can we watch the RR vs CSK IPL 2023 match on TV?

The RR vs CSK IPL 2023 match will be telecast on Star Sports Network TV channels.

Where can we live stream the RR v CSK IPL 2023 match?

The RR vs CSK IPL 2023 match will be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

