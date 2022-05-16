Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  'RR have one foot in IPL 2022 playoffs now': Twitter reacts after Rajasthan register easy win over Lucknow

'RR have one foot in IPL 2022 playoffs now': Twitter reacts after Rajasthan register easy win over Lucknow

Rajasthan Royals beat Lucknow Super Giants by 24 runs in their Indian Premier League match in Mumbai on Sunday.

Opting to bat, the Royals posted 178 for 6 with Yashasvi Jaiswal top-scoring with 41 off 29 balls, while Devdutt Padikkal and captain Sanju Samson chipped in with 39 and 32 respectively.

Ravi Bishnoi took two wickets for 31 runs for LSG. Chasing the target, LSG were restricted to 154 for 8.
Deepak Hooda top-scored for LSG with 59 off 39 balls while Marcus Stoinis contributed 27.

Trent Boult, Obed McCoy and Prasidh Krishna grabbed two wickets apiece while Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin got one each for the Royals.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Rajasthan Royals' victory:

 

Updated Date: May 16, 2022 01:00:34 IST

