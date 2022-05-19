RCB vs GT Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury update And Pitch Report

A desperate Royal Challengers Bangalore, looking to stay afloat in the competition, will take on Gujarat Titans, a side that has already sealed a top 2 finish. This match will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

There are a few concerns for RCB, the biggest one being the form of their former captain Virat Kohli, who has started to look better in the last few matches. However, now when the crunch time faces his side, Kohli needs to come good and get back to his best. He will also need to give decent support to the likes of Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell. Dinesh Karthik has been the standout performer for them this season, while barring the last match against Punjab Kings, the bowling too has delivered in crunch situations.

Ahead of the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans, here is everything you need to know:

RCB vs GT Telecast

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels will broadcast the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans encounter.

RCB vs GT Live Streaming

The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

RCB vs GT Match Details

The RCB vs GT match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Thursday, May 18 at 7:30 pm.

RCB vs GT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Faf du Plessis

Vice-Captain: Shubman Gill

Suggested Playing XI for RCB vs GT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik

Batsmen: Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar, Shubman Gill

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Glenn Maxwell, Rahul Tewatia

Bowlers: Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami

RCB vs GT Probable XIs:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik, Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

