Rovman Powell reveals what Rishabh Pant told him after failures at start of IPL 2022

Delhi Capitals's performance has been average this IPL season. The Rishabh Pant-led squad currently stands fifth on the points table with 6 wins from 12 matches so far. For making it to the knockout rounds, DC will have to win all their remaining games.

As it has been a roller-coaster ride for DC this season, the transformation of West Indies batter Rovman Powell is one of the biggest positives that the franchise has seen. When the season began, the Jamaican hitter had a tough start as he managed only single-digit scores in the first five games which led to questioning his place in the side. However, with a few matches down the line, Powell established himself as a consistent finisher for the franchise.

Sharing about his sudden transformation, Powell credited skipper Rishabh Pant for supporting him when he first had a couple of low-key outings for the franchise. While speaking on Delhi Capitals podcast, the explosive middle-order batter made an incredible revelation on how Pant visited him in his room and also assured him that he will not be dropped from the squad.

“He came to my room after I failed in the first two games. He said, 'Listen, you're a good player. Just relax,” Powell said on the Capitals podcast. He further stated that Pant also advised him not to be worried about the first few games because no matter how good a player he is, it will take some time for him to adjust.

Following this, Powell gradually realised his worth and assured that he will keep doing more for the team to increase their chances of reaching the Playoffs.

Watch the video here:

Further in the conversation, Powell mentioned that Pant and he bond well on other personal things too. He opened up on the camaraderie he shares with the DC skipper. “He shares his story with me, I do mine. We have a lot of similarities,” Powell added.

So far in the IPL 2022, Powell has scored 205 runs at a strike rate of 161.41, mostly batting at Number 6. DC will next face Punjab Kings on 16 May and Mumbai Indians on 21 May.

