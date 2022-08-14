Ross Taylor says he would have had longer IPL career if he stayed at RCB

Former New Zealand cricketer Ross Taylor feels that he could have had a longer Indian Premier League (IPL) career had he continued playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) with whom he spent his first three seasons in the tournament.

In his seven-year-long IPL career, Taylor played for RCB, Rajasthan Royals (RR), Delhi Capitals (then Daredevils) and the now defunct Pune Warriors India.

Also read: ‘Rajasthan Royals owner slapped me across face 3 or 4 times’, reveals Ross Taylor

Taylor played for RCB between 2008 and 2010, and had hoped to stay at the Bangalore franchise for a fourth consecutive season. However, he was bought by RR in 2011.

"While it was amazing to go for a million dollars, in the long run I would’ve been better off if RCB had got me for US$950,000. If they had, it would have been my fourth year with them. While the IPL is pretty unsentimental, there is loyalty towards long-serving players and I probably would have had a longer IPL career as a one-franchise player,” Taylor wrote his new autobiography titled Black & White, an excerpt of which was published on the Stuff.co.nz website.

Also read: 'Too polite to turn us down': Ross Taylor reveals moment when he asked Rahul Dravid out for coffee

"On the other hand, if I’d stayed at RCB, I wouldn’t have played with greats such as Virender Sehwag, Shane Warne, Mahela Jayawardene and Yuvraj Singh," the Wellington-born cricketer further stated.

In 2012, Taylor played for DD before he was traded to PWI, but made a comeback to the Delhi franchise in 2014. That was, in fact, Taylor’s last IPL season. Taylor scored 1017 runs from 55 matches during his IPL career.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.