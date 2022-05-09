IPL 2022: KKR keep playoff chances alive with morale-boosting victory over MI

IPL 2022 MI vs KKR highlights: KKR thump MI by 52 runs Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live update - Tata IPL 2022 MI vs KKR cricket score, 56th IPL Match Live: OUT! KKR win by 52 runs. Bumrah is run out. What a brilliant win. It keeps them alive in IPL2022. Meredith clips it to mid-wicket and scampers through for a risky single. Rinky Singh charges, picks up the ball and scores a direct hit with a rocket throw. Bumrah is found well short.