IPL 2022: KKR keep playoff chances alive with morale-boosting victory over MI

Check out photos from the IPL 2022 match between MI and KKR.

FirstCricket Staff May 09, 2022 23:56:27 IST
Pat Cummins shone with the ball for KKR as they beat MI by 52 runs in an IPL 2022 match on Monday, to keep their playoff hopes alive. MI were dismissed for 113 while chasing a target of 166. Sportzpics
Ajinkya Rahane and Venkatesh Iyer of the Kolkata Knight Riders forged a partnership of 60 for the opening wicket after being asked to bat. Sportzpics
Jasprit Bumrah finished with brilliant figures of 5/10, but his efforts eventually went in vain. Sportzpics
Rohit Sharma's lean patch continued after he was dismissed for two runs in controversial fashion. Sportzpics
Ishan Kishan scored a gritty fifty but the rest of the MI batters failed to step up. Sportzpics
Kumar Kartikeya got the wickets of openers Venkatesh Iyer and Ajinkya Rahane. Sportzpics
