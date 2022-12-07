Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  'Fighter when his country needs': Rohit Sharma wins hearts, but Twitter slams India after ODI series loss

Rohit Sharma scored a valiant 28-ball 51 despite a finger injury but failed to take his side across the winning line as India lost to Bangladesh by 5 runs.

Rohit Sharma made a valiant effort but couldn't finish on a winning note. AP

India lost yet another ODI series to Bangladesh, though seven years apart, leaving the fans dejected with a mediocre batting display in the first two ODIs of the series.

If India were dismissed for 169 in the first ODI, they failed to chase a target of 272 in the second ODI despite boasting a star-studded batting lineup.

On the other side of the coin, Mehidy Hasan has been a star for the Bangla tigers, assuming prime responsibility both with bat and ball to take his side to a fascinating victory.

However, the series win shall not come as a surprise as Bangladesh have a stellar record in ODIs in recent times.

Rohit Sharma, despite being injured in his left thumb, played a spectacular innings snatching the victory from the claws of the Bangla Tigers, but their grip was tight enough for Rohit to snatch.
While the fans celebrated and praise Rohit Sharma’s efforts, they were not happy with India’s batting performance which failed to chase a customary target.

There were some interesting and praising tweets, alongside hilarious memes –

Opener on most days but a fighter when his country needs him the most.

December 07, 2022

