India lost yet another ODI series to Bangladesh, though seven years apart, leaving the fans dejected with a mediocre batting display in the first two ODIs of the series.

If India were dismissed for 169 in the first ODI, they failed to chase a target of 272 in the second ODI despite boasting a star-studded batting lineup.

On the other side of the coin, Mehidy Hasan has been a star for the Bangla tigers, assuming prime responsibility both with bat and ball to take his side to a fascinating victory.

However, the series win shall not come as a surprise as Bangladesh have a stellar record in ODIs in recent times.

Rohit Sharma, despite being injured in his left thumb, played a spectacular innings snatching the victory from the claws of the Bangla Tigers, but their grip was tight enough for Rohit to snatch.

While the fans celebrated and praise Rohit Sharma’s efforts, they were not happy with India’s batting performance which failed to chase a customary target.

There were some interesting and praising tweets, alongside hilarious memes –

Opener on most days but a fighter when his country needs him the most.

Ghayal Sher ki Saansein, Uski Dahaad se bhi jyada bhayanak hoti hai. Rohit Sharma hits two big sixes and a four with injured thumb. That’s our captain ♥️ pic.twitter.com/I1NDogEf7C — Avinash Aryan (@AvinashArya09) December 7, 2022

Bangladesh won the match and series against India but Hitman #RohitSharma won millions of hearts for his brave decision. #indvsbang #BANvsIND #INDvsBAN pic.twitter.com/wInXTi4zkr — Akshat (@AkshatOM10) December 7, 2022

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.