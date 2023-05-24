India and Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma opened up on his exclusion from the Men in Blue’s squad for the 2011 World Cup at home and how he didn’t watch a majority of the tournament out of disappointment.

Rohit, who was part of the 2007 T20 World Cup-winning Indian team, also opened up on the “disaster” period that unfolded in his life after he was left out of Team India’s squad for its first home ODI World Cup in 15 years.

“Honestly I didn’t watch the World Cup itself except the semis and the finals because I was so disappointed that I didn’t want to watch, everytime I put the TV on I felt that I could have been there, what went wrong and stuff like that.

“I had to make changes then or I knew wouldn’t have played cricket anymore, I knew that my life is on the edge, if I don’t perform or if I don’t do certain things manner, this can lead up to a disaster. Then I’d have nowhere to go, it was that kind of a situation for me,” Rohit said in a chat with JioCinema.

The ‘Hitman’, as he is popularly known, wouldn’t be a regular in the Indian team until he was promoted to the top of the order alongside Shikhar Dhawan by then-skipper MS Dhoni in the 2013 Champions Trophy, which would prove to be a pivotal moment in his career as he would grab the opportunity with both hands and would remain a first-choice opener in the white-ball formats since then.

He would also lead Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles since taking over the leadership of the side in 2013. More recently, he took over leadership of the Indian team across formats from Virat Kohli in the aftermath of the 2021 T20 World Cup.

