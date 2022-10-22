Indian captain Rohit Sharma was seen having a net session alongside finisher Dinesh Karthik ahead of the all-important clash against arch-rivals Pakistan and was heard continuously talking and making comments.

Rohit and Karthik were seen playing against the likes of Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Shami.

Rohit, on one occasion, told one of the bowlers, “late swing kar raha h tum, sab dikh raha h mere ko! (You are swinging it late, I can see it!)”

Rohit also asked the bowlers to bowl a bit more to Karthik, with the new ball.

Watch the video here:

Rohit Sharma from yesterday’s nets session. pic.twitter.com/o7COghlwKE — Rohit Sharma Trends™ (@TrendsRohit) October 22, 2022

Rohit also termed Shami as a dangerous player saying, “ye to danger bowler h bhai, sabse danger. (He is the most dangerous bowler)!”

Karthik was seen playing some very good pull and reverse ramp shots and Rohit didn’t fail to praise those shots.

India will start their T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan on 23 October, Sunday. Ahead of the clash against arch-rivals, Rohit said that all the 15 players are available for selection and India will keep the options open and will not remain stuck to a playing XI.

The Indian team attracts a large number of fans in any part of the world, and Australia is no different. A large number of fans were seen cheering on the outskirts of the practice area to see the Indians practicing in the nets.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.