Ishank Kishan missed out on the Sri Lanka ODI series despite scoring the world’s fastest double century in the 50-over format in December, but he is set to get an extended run against New Zealand. However, the explosive batter will not be opening for India, instead, he will bat in the middle-order, captain Rohit Sharma confirmed.

“Ishan will be batting middle-order, I’m glad that he can get a run here after a fine knock against Bangladesh,” Rohit said on Tuesday before the first ODI vs New Zealand.

Ishan smashed 210 off 131 balls against Bangladesh in December and became the fourth Indian after Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, and Rohit Sharma to score a double century in ODIs.

Rohit also heaped praise on Mohammed Siraj who has been excellent in the ODIs lately and will be playing at home in the first ODI against New Zealand that will be hosted in Hyderabad.

“Over the last couple of years, we’ve seen how well Siraj has fared across all three formats. He has improved his bowling; his line and length have improved. He has especially worked on his outswing. Earlier, he wasn’t that renowned for swing, but he has shown his ability to swing with the new ball over the last series,” Rohit said.

“It isn’t an easy task for any batsman to face the new ball. Siraj has started understanding his bowling and what the team wants from him. Overall he has become a very good bowler for the team, one who can take wickets with the new ball and in the middle overs. He has also improved his death bowling with the IPL. We have to keep in mind that we manage him well, and keep him fresh till the World Cup and for the four Tests against Australia.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.