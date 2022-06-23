Rohit Sharma completes 15 years in iconic Blue Jersey; shares heartfelt post

Rohit Sharma is among those exceptional batters who possess the ability to play a variety of strokes and can stump the bowlers easily with their power-packed knocks. After starting his career for the Indian team as a lower-order batter, the right-hander has emerged as a swashbuckling opener over the years.

Today, 23 June, marks the introduction of Indian batting sensation and current skipper Rohit Sharma, who wore the Indian national kit for the first time in a 2007 ODI game against Ireland. Since then, Sharma has bagged numerous records and is now leading the Indian team in all three formats after enduring a lot of ups and downs in the early stages.

The 'Hitman' took to his personal Twitter handle to share a heartfelt post about completing 15 years in the Indian team. In the post, he thanked his fans and followers for their love and support over the years.

The 35-year-old batter wrote, “Today, I will be completing 15 years of International cricket since my debut for India. What a journey it has been, surely one that I will relish for the rest of my life. I just want to thank everyone who has been a part of the journey and special thanks to the people who helped me become the player that I am today.” Fans have showered congratulatory messages in the comments section and wished Sharma luck for the upcoming T20 World Cup, Asia Cup and 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

If we look at his records, Rohit Sharma has played 230 ODIs, 45 Tests and 125 T20Is for India, recording 9,283, 3,137 and 3,311 runs in the respective formats. He is the only player in the history of cricket to have smashed three double-centuries in ODIs.

In 2014, Sharma smashed the highest individual ODI total by scoring 264 runs against Sri Lanka at his favourite venue, Kolkata’s Eden Gardens. He also stole the show during his maiden Test appearance by registering 177 runs against West Indies in 2013.

The Mumbai-born cricketer has also showcased his leadership skills in the Indian Premier League by becoming the most successful captain in the tournament's history. He has led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and two Champions League trophies during his ongoing tenure as a skipper.

