Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid need to be careful about choice of words in press conferences, says Ajay Jadeja

India captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid’s approach of frequently changing the team combinations hasn’t sat too well with experts and fans alike and a number of former cricketers including have called for the Men in Blue to show some consistency with their selections, the latest among them being Ajay Jadeja.

While batting for a more settled XI, former India batter Jadeja also called for the captain and coach duo to also be a little more sensitive about their statements during press conferences, especially when using phrases such as “trying out things” that can have a negative impact on the players.

“Wins and losses are part of the game, but there shouldn’t be any confusion over team combinations. There shouldn’t be statements about ‘trying out things’ and other similar remarks.

“You need to understand that these are players and they have families. When they read them… such things do pop up at a certain point of time. In front of media, both captains and coach should be consistent with their statements. Inside, you can debate as much as you want,” Jadeja said on Cricbuzz.

The chopping and changing of the Indian XI was especially evident during the recent Asia Cup, in which defending champions India bowed out of the race to the final after consecutive defeats to Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Super 4 stage of the tournament.

Besides their choice of words, Jadeja also called on the Men in Blue to back their players and show some consistency with their selections, instead of altering the combination after every result that doesn’t go their way.

“You have to continue the process. If you keep chopping and changing after every result, the confusion will be there, which is quite an old thing with Indian cricket,” Jadeja added.

India host Australia and South Africa in back-to-back bilateral limited-overs’ series’ before flying out to Australia for the T20 World Cup, where they lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening game in Melbourne on 23 October.

